Goldman Small Cap Research Issues New Research Report On American Energy Partners. Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has released a new research report on American Energy Partners, Inc., (OTC PINK:AEPT). The Company is a diversified energy products and service company engaged in a buy and build strategy. This report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download it in its entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/2W1lfpB.

In the Opportunity Research company report, analyst Rob Goldman discusses the highly successful and profitable business, along with the potential impact of M&A.

Goldman noted, "AEPT is a diversified energy products and service firm whose M&A strategy is just beginning to bear significant fruit, thereby raising the Company's profile and valuation. Management provided recent guidance for 1Q20 that demonstrates substantial top-line and profit increases as compared to the year-ago period."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"While other energy firms are contracting, AEPT is growing. In our view, this event is representative of management's keen energy segment M&A identification, and integration which de-emphasizes oil and gas ownership and focuses on in-demand geotechnical and educational products and services", stated Goldman. "Moreover, it affirms the Company's buy and build strategy."

"We project nearly major sales growth and net profit this year and next year on an organic basis. However, we believe that management will leverage its current success by executing sizable M&A deals this year and in 2021. As a result, we project sales could result in substantially higher results. Our 6-9 month price target assumes resultant major increases in valuation from current levels, by utilizing an industry-standard 15x P/E multiple on next year's net income," concluded Goldman.

Story continues

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published sponsored company research report on American Energy Partners, Inc. which carries price targets. The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from American Energy Partners, Inc.'s ("the Company") authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our report about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. To download this research report or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated $3000 by a third party for research report and press release production as well as distribution.

CONTACT:

Goldman Small Cap Research

Rob Goldman, Analyst

410-609-7100

rob@goldmanresearch.com

SOURCE: Goldman Small Cap Research





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/588233/Goldman-Small-Cap-Research-Issues-New-Research-Report-On-American-Energy-Partners-Inc



