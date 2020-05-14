Goldman Small Cap Research Issues New Research Report on CBD Life Sciences Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has released a new research report on CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL). The Company is a diversified CBD Products company. This report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download it in its entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/2Wt8kNk.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman discusses the potential major sales growth for the Company, driven by key product categories demand along with the current COVID-19 health pandemic.

Goldman noted, "With an online presence and a brick and mortar retail location, CBDL is not your typical CBD player. Plus, with dozens of traditional and in-demand specialty products across multiple categories, CBDL is poised to generate meaningful sales growth via its premium products that promote wellness and can improve outcomes in certain maladies. Products include topicals, drops, pain cream, edibles, anxiety & sleep relief , tablets , pre-rolls and pet wellness offerings which are available on a wholesale and retail basis."

"The Company's Hand Sanitizers are huge sellers given the COVID-19 outbreak and other skin care offerings are popular as well," Goldman stated. Sales of anti-anxiety supplements are also on the rise among Gen Z and Millennials due to the COVID-19 situation. Separately, exposure to the burgeoning Pet CBD wellness space with their diverse offerings could generate major sales in an industry segment slated to grow from $31M in sales in 2018 to $1.7B in 2025."

"Looking ahead, even with a conservative 2021 sales estimate of and a low-end price to sales multiple should result in a substantial rise in company valuation," concluded Goldman.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published sponsored company research report on CBD Life Sciences, Inc. which carries a rating and a price target. The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from CBD Life Sciences, Inc. ("the Company") authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our report about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. A Speculative Buy rating for our covered companies is defined as a company that we believe exhibits the potential to generate outsized returns despite inherent, above-average business, market, or financial risk. To download this research report or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. Since 2020 Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated $3000 by a third party for research and press release production and distribution.

