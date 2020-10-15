Goldman Sachs Veteran Andy Gordon Joins RedBird Capital as Partner

The increasingly Hollywood-friendly RedBird Capital Partners is making a big splash on the West Coast.

The private investment firm is opening a Los Angeles shop with a big new hire as anchor, the veteran Goldman Sachs executive Andy Gordon, who will join the company as a partner in the first quarter of 2021.

Recent RedBird transactions include investments in David Ellison’s Sykdance Media, Tencent, and CJ Entertainment. Gordon advised on all from his post at Goldman, as well as RedBird’s $575 million IPO of RedBall Acquisition Corp, the first special purpose acquisition company in sports.

Gordon served at Goldman Sachs for 35 years, most recently as global chairman of investment banking services, head of the investment banking division’s West Region, and global head of media and telecommunications for the technology, media and telecom group.

“I have known Andy for over two decades, going back to our time together at Goldman Sachs where he worked on some of the most innovative and transformative transactions in media, entertainment, sports and technology,” Gerry Cardinale, RedBird’s founder and managing partner, said in a statement. “Andy’s depth of experience and relationships, built over an extremely successful career at Goldman, fit well with our own and will help us continue to source and execute the type of creative investing and business building at the core of the RedBird investment mandate.”

Over the course of his career, Gordon has advised some of the biggest industry leaders in media, entertainment and telecom, including Disney, AT&T, Liberty Global, Live Nation, Activision, Netflix, Clear Channel, CBS and Univision. He’s also weighed in for professional sports franchises including the L.A. Rams.

“After over three decades at Goldman Sachs, I am excited to begin the next chapter of my career at RedBird, a firm whose ability to identify entrepreneurial investment opportunities and build long-term value is nearly unmatched,” Gordon said. “Today, never has the confluence of rights, content and technology offered such transformative opportunities. I can think of no better place than working with Gerry and RedBird’s distinguished investment team from our new West Coast office to bring this type of entrepreneurial investing and company building DNA to the industries I have been advising for more than thirty years.”

