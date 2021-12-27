Goldman Sachs will require employees get booster shots -Bloomberg

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start requiring employees and visitors to its offices get booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine starting next year, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Starting in February, anyone eligible to receive a booster shot will be required to have received one in order to enter Goldman offices, Bloomberg reported, citing an internal memo.

And starting in January, the bank will require staff to get tested twice weekly for COVID, according to the report. It was not immediately clear if the policy applied to offices worldwide or just in the United States.

The bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Over the last seven days, the average number of new cases in the United States, where Goldman Sachs is based, has surged 55% to over 205,000 new infections per day, according to a Reuters tally.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)