Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $2.50

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of June to $2.50. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.9%.

Goldman Sachs Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, Goldman Sachs Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 43.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Goldman Sachs Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.84 total annually to $10.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Goldman Sachs Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 22% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Goldman Sachs Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Goldman Sachs Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

