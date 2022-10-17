Goldman Sachs finalising major overhaul to combine units -source

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is finalising a major overhaul to combine its key businesses, with its prized investment banking and trading units set to merge, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The reorganisation is due to be announced on Oct. 18 in conjunction with Goldman's third quarter earnings.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)