Goldman Sachs executives to rally investors in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Chief Executive David Solomon and top executives will give investors an update on their strategy on Tuesday.

Here are biographies of key leaders who will speak at the second investor day in the Wall Street firm's 154-year history. The speaker biographies are based on company documents, statements and Reuters sources.

DAVID SOLOMON, CEO, 61

Solomon has run the Wall Street powerhouse since October 2018. He succeeded Lloyd Blankfein, who steered the firm through the 2008 financial crisis and its aftermath.

Investors will assess Solomon's plan to broaden earnings growth beyond trading and dealmaking after the company lost billions on its foray into consumer banking.

Goldman is pursuing a strategy that was first outlined to investors in 2020 to strengthen its core businesses and add to their market share.

"We didn't get everything right," Solomon recently told investors at a conference. "We didn't execute perfectly on everything, but we made a lot of progress."

Solomon, who DJs in his spare time, joined Goldman as a partner in 1999 from Bear Stearns. The CEO climbed the ranks in investment banking, in contrast with his predecessor, who rose through trading.

JOHN WALDRON, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, 53

John Waldron has been president and chief operating officer since October 2018. While the executive is seen as Solomon's closest lieutenant, market participants also view Waldron as a potential candidate for the top job when it comes up.

Waldron oversees the heads of the bank's three main divisions. He previously served as co-head of investment banking, a role he assumed in 2014 after joining Goldman in 2000.

Solomon and Waldron were among the executives whose pay was cut by millions in 2020 after a graft scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB prompted the bank to pay a record $2.9 billion in the U.S. to settle investigations.

Solomon in a statement at the time said none of the past or current members of senior management were involved in, or aware of, the firm's participation in any illicit activity when Goldman arranged the Malaysian bond deals.

But the company's board still reduced compensation for some senior executives in light of the findings of the government and regulatory investigations, as well as the magnitude of the total 1MDB settlement.

DAN DEES, CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING & MARKETS, 52

Dan Dees is the co-head of Goldman's global banking and markets division. He relocated to San Francisco in early 2014 to become global co-head of the bank's technology, media and telecommunications group.

In 2012, the executive was named co-head of investment banking for the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. His tenure there coincided with the 1MDB bond sales.

Dees joined Goldman in 1992 in New York and worked on its initial public offering from 1998 to 1999. He became a partner in 2004.

MARC NACHMANN, GLOBAL HEAD OF ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT, 51

Marc Nachmann heads the asset and wealth management unit, which oversees about $2.5 trillion in assets. He assumed the role in October after Goldman reorganized into three major units.

Nachmann, who hails from Germany, previously served as co-head of markets and co-head of investment banking. He became a partner in 2004 after joining in 1994.

The executive has appointed new leaders after Mike Koester, co-president of alternatives, and Sam Finkelstein, global head and chief investment officer of fixed income, said they would retire.

STEPHANIE COHEN, GLOBAL HEAD OF PLATFORM SOLUTIONS, 45

Stephanie Cohen is one the bank's highest-ranking female executives, heading its newly-formed Platform Solutions unit. She previously served as a co-head of the consumer and wealth management division.

Cohen was formerly chief strategy officer, handling mergers, acquistions and partnerships. She was instrumental in Goldman's $1 billion pledge to invest in companies and money managers with diverse leadership.

After joining as an analyst in 1999, Cohen became a partner in 2014.

DENIS COLEMAN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, 49

Denis Coleman was promoted to finance chief last year after serving as co-head of the global financing group.

The executive became a partner in 2008 and has worked across capital markets, investment banking and leveraged finance. Coleman joined Goldman Sachs in 1996 as an analyst.

JULIAN SALISBURY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT, 51

Julian Salisbury is chief investment officer of Goldman's asset and wealth management unit. He was previously global co-head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Salisbury, who is British, has worked for the bank in London and Moscow. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1998, doing stints in research and product control. He became a partner in 2008.

CAREY HALIO, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

Carey Halio is global head of investor relations. She has also served as the CEO of Goldman Sachs Bank USA and the company's deputy treasurer.

Halio started at Goldman in 1999 as a summer associate. She was promoted to partner in 2016.

KIM POSNETT, CO-HEAD OF ONE GOLDMAN SACHS, 45

Kim Posnett is co-head of One Goldman Sachs, the company's program to unify its approach to clients across divisions. She is also global head of investment banking services.

Posnett became a partner in 2016 after joining as an associate in 2005.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Sonali Paul)