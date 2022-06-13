Goldman Sachs Executes Its First Trade of Ether-Linked Derivative: Report
Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.
Goldman Sachs (GS) has started trading a type of derivative tied to ether (ETH), Bloomberg reported on Monday,
The Wall Street giant executed its first Ethereum non-deliverable forwards, a derivative that pays out based on the price of ether and offers institutional investors indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency, the report said.
London-based financial services firm Marex Financial was Goldman’s counterparty, the report added.
The move by Goldman indicates institutional appetite for cryptocurrencies at a time when the market is reeling from the fall of stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) and poor macroeconomic outlook.
The overall market cap for cryptos tumbled to below $1 trillion for the first time in nearly 18 months on Monday, with ether shedding nearly 17% in the past 24 hours.
Goldman Sachs and Marex Financial were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CoinDesk.