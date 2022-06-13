Goldman Sachs Executes Its First Trade of Ether-Linked Derivative: Report

Parikshit Mishra
·1 min read
Ramin Talaie

Goldman Sachs (GS) has started trading a type of derivative tied to ether (ETH), Bloomberg reported on Monday,

  • The Wall Street giant executed its first Ethereum non-deliverable forwards, a derivative that pays out based on the price of ether and offers institutional investors indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency, the report said.

  • London-based financial services firm Marex Financial was Goldman’s counterparty, the report added.

  • The move by Goldman indicates institutional appetite for cryptocurrencies at a time when the market is reeling from the fall of stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) and poor macroeconomic outlook.

  • The overall market cap for cryptos tumbled to below $1 trillion for the first time in nearly 18 months on Monday, with ether shedding nearly 17% in the past 24 hours.

  • Goldman Sachs and Marex Financial were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CoinDesk.

