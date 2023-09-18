Goldman Sachs cuts BoE terminal rate view to 5.5%

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs lowered its forecast for the Bank of England's (BoE) terminal rate by 25 basis points to 5.5%, after predicting that the central bank would hold interest rates steady at its November meeting against an earlier forecast of a hike.

The BoE raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 15-year peak of 5.25% in early August, its fourteenth back-to-back increase, and warned that borrowing costs were likely to stay elevated for some time.

Economists led by Sven Jari Stehn said in a note dated Friday that they still expect the BoE to hike rates by 25 bps at its September Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting next week.

"Looking ahead to the November meeting, we see a greater chance that sequential wage and price pressures will have cooled sufficiently to allow the MPC to go on hold, given their preference for a flatter peak."

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)