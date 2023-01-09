Roll-Royce sales hit 118-year high after boost from Middle-Eastern buyers - live updates

Chris Price
·10 min read
Rolls Royce sold a record number of cars in 2022 - GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images
Rolls Royce sold a record number of cars in 2022 - GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

Rolls-Royce has exceeded annual sales of more than 6,000 cars for the first time in its 118-year history, the company announced.

It said it achieved "particularly strong year-on-year growth" in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, the USA and Europe.

A "single-digit" drop in sales was recorded last year in Greater China - which includes mainland China and areas such as Hong Kong - due to "ongoing headwinds" but this was "successfully counterbalanced by increased sales in other markets", according to the car maker.

Some 6,021 cars were delivered to customers last year, a rise of 8pc compared with 2021.

The value of bespoke commissions also reached record levels in 2022, with clients "willing to pay around half a million euros (£440,000) for their unique Rolls-Royce motor car", according to the BMW-owned company.

Demand for all models "remains exceptionally strong" with advance orders "secured far into 2023", it added.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos described 2022 as a "momentous year" for the company, which is based in Goodwood, West Sussex.

09:34 AM

Rolls Royce clients 'becoming ever more imaginative'

Rolls-Royce's boss said sales are "not our sole measure of success" as the company announced its highest number of annual cars sales for the first time in its 118-year history.

Chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos said:

Not only did we reveal Rolls-Royce Spectre, our marque's first ever fully-electric series model to the world, it was also the first year we ever delivered more than 6,000 cars in a single 12-month period, with strong demand across our entire product portfolio.

But as a true house of luxury, sales are not our sole measure of success: we are not and never will be a volume manufacturer.

Bespoke is Rolls-Royce, and commissions were also at record levels last year, with our clients' requests becoming ever more imaginative and technically demanding - a challenge we enthusiastically embrace.

This success has not been achieved overnight.

In 2023, we mark the 20th anniversary of the home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, during which time we've transformed our business through a long-term strategy based on continuous and sustainable growth, careful management and planning, an unwavering focus on profit and a respectful but forward-thinking reinvention of the Rolls-Royce brand.

More than 150 new jobs were created at the company's headquarters in 2022, bringing the site's total workforce to 2,500.

09:30 AM

Goldman Sachs to cut 3,200 jobs this week

Goldman Sachs is expected to cut 3,200 jobs this week in what would be one of the biggest rounds of redundancies in its history.

The financial services giant is expected to begin the process mid-week and the total number of people affected will reportedly not exceed 3,200.

More than a third of those will likely be from within its core trading and banking units, it was first reported by Bloomberg.

It comes as the bank is expected to unveil pre-tax losses of more than $2bn (£1.7bn) for a new unit covering its credit card and instalment-lending business.

Under chief executive David Solomon, headcount has jumped 34pc since the end of 2018, climbing to more than 49,000 by the end of September last year.

Slowdowns in various business lines, including mergers and acquisitions, have left the bank facing a 46pc drop in profits, on about $48bn (£39.5bn) of revenue, according to analysts.

Goldman Sachs is expected to cut 3,200 jobs this week - REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Goldman Sachs is expected to cut 3,200 jobs this week - REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

09:19 AM

Minister arrives for meeting with rail unions

Rail minister Huw Merriman has arrived at Department for Transport headquarters in London ahead of a meeting with rail unions.

The RMT is among the unions in the talks which also include rail operators.

Huw Merriman arrives at the Department of Transport in Westminster for a meeting with members of the rail unions - James Manning/PA Wire
Huw Merriman arrives at the Department of Transport in Westminster for a meeting with members of the rail unions - James Manning/PA Wire

09:09 AM

Apple's exports from India surge in shift away from China

Apple exported more than $2.5bn (£2bn) of iPhone from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous year's total.

The figures underline the US tech giant's shift away from China as geopolitical tensions rise and amid issues with its supplier Foxconn.

The world's most valuable company only began assembling its latest iPhone models in India last year, breaking from its past practice of doing much of that at its giant Chinese factories.

iPhone - JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
iPhone - JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:54 AM

Corporate insolvencies up 65pc in first week of January

At least 289 companies filed for insolvency in Britain last week.

That is an increase of 65pc on the same week a year ago, according to notices filed to the Gazette.

08:38 AM

FTSE 100 continues march

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 hit a more than three-year high in early trading, led by commodity-linked stocks.

The 0.2pc rise for the blue chip index to 7,717 comes as China's reopening of its borders reinforces hopes for a rebound in the world's second-largest economy.

Thse FTSE 100 is at its highest since July 30, 2019, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 mid-cap index rose 0.4pc to 19,586.

Industrial metal miners gained 1.4pc, while oil majors Shell and BP also advanced as oil prices climbed on China demand prospects.

Game developer Frontier Developments crashed 42.4pc after downgrading its 2023 guidance.

Devolver Digital, another gaming stock, slumped 9.4pc after the company reported weaker-than-forecast sales volumes for December and a lower-than-expected performance for the second half of 2022 financial year.

08:30 AM

Treasury to confirm slash to business energy bills support

A reminder that later today a new scheme to support businesses with their energy bills will be announced.

It is expected to be significantly cut after Jeremy Hunt warned existing spending is "unsustainably expensive".

The Telegraph revealed on Friday that the Chancellor will cut energy bill support for businesses by 85pc.

The revised scheme, which will be announced to MPs later, is expected to offer help with bills for a further year, until March 2024.

The Treasury will argue that the reduction is in part a result of recent falls in wholesale gas and electricity prices - Stefan Rousseau/PA
The Treasury will argue that the reduction is in part a result of recent falls in wholesale gas and electricity prices - Stefan Rousseau/PA

08:15 AM

Ship refloated after causing hold up in Suez Canal

A ship in the Suez Canal carrying Ukrainian grain to China had to be refloated after causing a traffic jam of up to 20 ships in the vital trade route.

The M/V Glory has resumed its voyage after causing the delays that briefly conjured memories of the six-day blockage in 2021 when the Ever Given ran aground.

The bulk carrier is just over half the length of the Ever Given. The Suez Canal Authority said navigation in the waterway would return to normal.

08:07 AM

AstraZeneca buys US start-up in $1.8bn deal

AstraZeneca has revealed it will buy the biopharmaceutical company CinCor Pharma in a $1.8bn (£1.5bn) deal.

Its takeover at $26 a share is a 206pc premium on the business behind a new hypertension treatment.

Shareholders will receive another $10 per share if the company achieves regulatory submission for its blood pressure drug baxdrostat.

AstraZeneca - REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
AstraZeneca - REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 continues to rise

The FTSE 100 opened up 0.9pc as the UK's blue-chip index aims to continue the rally that took it to a four-year high on Friday.

The internationally-focused index has reached 7,703 points, while, the midcap FTSE 250 has begun the week up 0.6pc to 19,581.

07:30 AM

Lidl sales surge by nearly a quarter in run-up to Christmas

Discount supermarket Lidl has revealed its sales jumped by almost a quarter over the key festive period as it said it was buoyed by shoppers switching from rivals amid budget concerns.

The retailer said sales increased by 24.5pc over the four weeks to Christmas Day, compared with the same period last year.

It added that it welcomed 1.3m more customers to stores over the week prior to Christmas compared with the previous year.

This included the supermarket chain's "busiest-ever day of trading in 28 years" on Friday December 23 as shoppers sought to buy last-minute Christmas groceries.

Lidl - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Lidl - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

07:18 AM

Sunak to hold crunch talks with union bosses

Rishi Sunak is due to hold talks with the union leaders today as the threat of more widespread industrial action hangs over Britain.

Commuters will get a mild respite from rail strikes this week after a series of stoppages brought the railways to a standstill last week.

Employees on the Elizabeth Line, as well as ambulance workers, still have walkouts scheduled.

Trade-union leaders from various sectors have been invited to talks today in a bid to avert further strikes by NHS, rail and other workers.

Rishi Sunak was interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday Morning at the weekend - JEFF OVERS/BBC/AFP
Rishi Sunak was interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday Morning at the weekend - JEFF OVERS/BBC/AFP

07:12 AM

Tesla owners in China protest at fresh price cuts

Disgruntled Tesla owners swarmed showrooms in China over the weekend to complain about missing out on another round of price cuts as the company tries to boost sales at the world's biggest electric-vehicle market.

Posts on Chinese social media showed Tesla owners at different stores and distribution centres voicing their frustration about the cuts, which followed discounts made in October.

At a Tesla Experience Center in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan province, owners ransacked facilities and put up a handwritten list of four demands signed with their names and fingerprints, including a request for warranty extensions of two to four years and rebates for using Tesla Superchargers.

People protest at a Tesla showroom in Chengdu, Sichuan, China - Reuters
People protest at a Tesla showroom in Chengdu, Sichuan, China - Reuters

07:01 AM

Good morning

The impact of the slowdown in deals in the City last year is being felt amid reports Goldman Sachs will cut 3,200 of its staff this week.

It comes as the investment bank is forecast to suffer a 46pc drop in profits, on about $48bn (£39.5bn) of revenue, according to analysts.

More than a third of the job losses will likely be from within its core trading and banking units, according to Bloomberg.

5 things to start your day

1) Mortgage surge to eat up an eighth of household incomes | Homeowners with mortgages will suffer a 12pc hit from higher interest rates

2) Manufacturers brace for emergency shutdowns as energy bills support cut | Almost two-thirds of factories say they fear blackouts as costs keep rising

3) Rishi Sunak has no plan for growth, says former Bank of England chief economist | Prime Minister is allowing pessimism to hold back recovery, suggests Andy Haldane

4) Taxpayer-backed satellite champion shuts Alaska site amid battle with Elon Musk | US telecom executives say OneWeb's service is ‘too costly’

5) Roger Bootle: Foreign rivals have bought up Britain – now we are at their mercy | Decades of neglect have left us heavily indebted to other countries

What happened overnight

Asian shares rallied as hopes for less aggressive US rate hikes and the opening of China's borders boosted the outlook for the global economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 2pc to a five-month top, with South Korean shares gaining 2.2pc.

Chinese blue chips grew 0.7pc, while Hong Kong shares rose 1.4pc and China's yuan firmed to its highest since mid-August under 6.8000.

Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday but futures were trading at 26,215, compared with a cash close on Friday of 25,973.

S&P 500 futures added 0.2pc and Nasdaq futures 0.3pc.

