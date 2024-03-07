Goldie Hawn Reveals the Last Thing Her Father Told Her Before He Died: It 'Meant the World to Me'

"Daddy and I were best friends," said the actress

Goldie Hawn is sharing the meaningful final words from her late dad.

While on the Armchair Expert podcast this week, the Oscar winner, 78, recalled the final sentiment her late father, musician Edward Rutledge Hawn, gave her before his death in 1982 at age 73.

Goldie said she was more of a "daddy's girl" growing up, adding, "He's always my Daddy."

"That's the first love we have in our life," the star said of a father-daughter bond. "I was madly, when I was little, in love with my father. Now, the other side of it is is that Daddy and I were best friends."

"He was a musician. The last thing he said to me before he died, he said, 'When are you going to direct, Goldie?' He was an advocate," said the star, who eventually directed the 1997 TV movie Hope.

"I was around 35, 36," she continued, "and he called me and said, 'I want you to remember this: What you have done in your 36 years is what most people get in a lifetime.' He said, 'I'm so proud of you.' And that meant the world to me."

"There's a lot of awards you get, and they're wonderful, but these are memories. These are things that shape you," said Goldie.

Last year, Goldie told Variety about the importance of family and how she teaches the next generations by example.

“You’ve got to work for a living, stay compassionate and stay realistic. And I’m passing that on because that was what my father taught me: Stay in reality. Don’t get taken away with everything," the grandmother and mother of three said.

"The rest of it is up to them. Being there for them and knowing that they’re going to have to work stuff out themselves, as hard as it is."

