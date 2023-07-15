Goldie Hawn Rattles Off Reasons She Doesn't Want To Marry 40-Year Partner Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn loves Kurt Russell, her partner of 40 years, but has no intention of marrying him.

The longtime lovers have proven to be one of the most enduring couples in Hollywood, with or without a formal union. Hawn has fielded questions about not being married to Russell before but was far more direct Thursday after once again being asked.

“Why should we be?” Hawn told CNN’s Chris Wallace. “Isn’t that a better question?”

Hawn and Russell met while filming “Swing Shift” in 1983 and welcomed their son, Wyatt, three years later. Both had prior children with their ex-spouses but famously blended the families for the health of all involved. As for marrying again, Hawn decried the idea.

“When it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business,” said Hawn. “It’s always ugly.”

The Oscar winner was married twice before — to actor Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976 and then musician Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982. Hawn and Hudson share two adult children, Oliver and Kate Hudson; Russell had son Boston with his ex-wife Season Hubley.

“Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ’How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before?” Hawn told Wallace.

She continued: “How many divorces have hurt children?”

Hawn previously told People her partnership is “not about the marriage” but about “the will to stay together.” She said, “The joy and excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night” is priceless — and certainly not guaranteed by a ring.

When Wallace assured Hawn it was obvious since the start that she and Russell would never get divorced, Hawn pointedly asked: “How did you know that then? I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here.”

Kate Hudson previously said Russell, who walked her down the aisle in 2000, “shares that value” of nurturing “this melting pot of a family” with her mother.

“It became their life purpose: We will have the best family,” she told Stephen Colbert in 2022.

Hawn clarified Thursday that choosing not to get married isn’t why she’s so happy in her relationship — and that deciding to nurture it regularly is far more important, as she agreed that “relationships are hard” and “not always easy.”

