Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Kurt Russell sighted with Goldie Hawn for a walk at the promenade of Skiathos Island. Goldie Hawn was dressed in white. Before they have breakfast at Golden Cafe in Skiathos town.

Splash

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos.

The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.

The couple was making their way to breakfast at the Golden Café.

The pair was also spotted relaxing on a boat. The actress was sporting a one-piece black swimsuit while Russell wore swim trunks, a t-shirt and baseball gap.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spotted to go on a speed boat at Skiathos Island. Goldie Hawn seen very happy wearing a black dress.

Splash

Hawn and Russell have become regular visitors to the island of Skiathos, which is known for crystal blue waters and beautiful beaches, according to visitgreece.com.

Last June, Hawn enjoyed a family vacation with daughter Kate Hudson, 42, who was shooting on location for Knives Out 2. They were also accompanied by Hudson's partner Danny Fujikawa and their three-year-old daughter Rani Rose.

The Academy Award winner got in the Grecian spirit on the trip, posting video of herself dancing to ABBA's 1975 hit "Mamma Mia."

"Can't stop, won't stop dancing in Skiathos, Greece," she wrote in the caption. "Mamma Mia, what an island!!"

In the clip, Hawn splashed around in a plunging black one-piece, before showing off her dance moves in a flowy red and yellow poncho coverup.

Hudson previously shared some fond memories with PEOPLE of taking trips with her mom as a child.

"When we were kids and we would go on road trips or we would travel, we had each other, Uno and any toys," she said. "I remember at one point, we got really into playing jacks. It's funny because it forced us to really sort of be imaginative and connect."

"It's one of those things that I think there are really amazing things about technology, but I just don't want to lose that with my own kids— the importance of putting all that away," Hudson added. "When kids are bored, they think of the most amazing things to do. My mom used to say that."