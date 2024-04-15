‘The Goldfinger’ Snags Six Prizes at Hong Kong Film Awards
Crime drama “The Goldfinger” was the numerical winner at the Hong Kong Film Awards, where it won six prizes on Sunday. But it missed out on the best film prize, which went to box office record breaker “A Guilty Conscience.”
“The Goldfinger,” a retro financial thriller starring Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Andy Lau Tak-wah, earned a slew of technical award (cinematography, art direction, costume and make up, sound design and visual effects) as well as the lead actor prize for Leung.
More from Variety
Beverley McGarvey Adds Network 10 to Paramount+ Role in Australia - Global Bulletin
'In Broad Daylight' Care Home Expose Leads Hong Kong Film Awards Nominations
China Box Office: 'Jonny Keep Walking' Retains Top Spot as 'The Beekeeper' Lands in Fourth
Two films took three prizes each: “In Broad Daylight,” an investigation into abuse at a care home, and “Mad Fate,” Soi Cheang’s grungy examination of superstition in the city. “In Broad Daylight,” which opened anonymously this weekend in mainland Chinese cinemas, picked up three performance awards — best actress award for Jennifer Yu, best supporting actor for David Chiang and best supporting actress for Rachel Leung. “Mad Fate,” which premiered in Berlin in February 2023, picked up the best director award, best screenplay and best film editing prizes. Cheang will represent Hong Kong at next month’s Cannes festival, with his latest effort “Twilight of the Warrior Walled In.”
Directed by Jack Ng, “A Guilty Conscience” had been nominated in ten categories, but in the end took only a solo prize – the top one. Telling the tale of a lawyer trying to undo his own negligence and free a client who was wrongly convicted of murder the film last year earned HK$114 million ($14.6 million), to break the city’s box office record for a local film.
Veteran performer, martial artist and director Sammo Hung was given a lifetime achievement award. The event was held Sunday evening at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.
Best of Variety
A24's Best 35 Movies Ranked, From ‘Moonlight’ to ‘Uncut Gems’
Saoirse Ronan Turns 30: From 'Lady Bird' to 'Brooklyn,' Her 11 Best Film Performances
Emmy Predictions in 24 Categories: Oscar Winners and Newcomers Duke It Out in Competitive Acting Races
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.