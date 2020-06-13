Golde's Face Masks Have Received Over 900 Pre-Orders in a Week — Here's Why

For anyone unfamiliar, Golde is a Black-owned beauty and wellness brand that offers superfood-infused products like latte blends, matcha powder, and face masks. All of its products are super popular, but it's the brand's face masks — Lucuma Bright and Clean Greens — that have been making serious waves as of late. In fact, they're so highly coveted that over 900 people are currently on a waitlist for them.

So, what's all the hype about? Well, aside from their Instagram photo-worthy packaging, these masks are made with 100 percent edible superfoods. For instance, Clean Greens is made with a skin-softening blend of chlorella, spirulina, and mango juice, while Lucuma Bright contains brightening agents like papaya, lucuma, and sea buckthorn berry, which are rich in vitamin C.

Another factor that sets these face masks apart is their unique powder-to-gel formula, which the brand alleges is the first of its kind. To make it work its magic, all you've gotta' do is mix one teaspoon of the powder with a few drops of water, and it will turn into a creamy gel-like consistency that's easily spreadable. Then, just like with most face masks, you apply an even layer to the skin and wait for up to 15 minutes before rinsing off with water.

To determine which one is best for you, simply think about what your skin needs and go from there. If it could use a boost in the brightening department, we'd suggest — you guessed it — Lucuma Bright because it's high in vitamin C and also gently exfoliates. On the flip side, if your skin is feeling sensitive and could use some coddling, Clean Greens is great as it contains spirulina, which is soothing due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

All this to say: If you've been on the market for a new face mask (or two), get yourself on the waitlist now. Each mask retails for $34 and can be purchased on the brand's website, golde.co.

