Golders Green: Kosher restaurant vandalised as ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti scrawled on nearby railway bridge

A kosher restaurant was vandalised overnight in Golders Green (Jewish News)

A kosher restaurant in Golders Green was vandalised overnight, with “Free Palestine” graffiti scrawled onto a nearby railway bridge.

The front door of the popular Pita restaurant on Golders Green road was smashed in the incident, while pro-Palestinian graffiti appeared overnight on Sunday on the nearby railway bridge.

It was not immediately clear if the attack on the restaurant was connected to the pro-Palestinian graffiti.

The Met Police has stepped up patrols in Jewish areas of London after videos circulated of some people appearing to celebrate the onslaught on Israel by Hamas, which has left more than 700 Israelis dead.

The Standard has contacted the Met Police for comment.

The graffiti, first reported by the Jewish News, has been condemned as “disgraceful” and “a deliberate attempt to intimidate the Jewish community.”

(Jewish News)

Among those condemning it was Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said: “There is no tolerance for hate in our city. I remain in close contact with the Met Police.

“Whoever did this will face the full force of the law. I stand with Jewish Londoners, today and always.”

Community Security Trust, which provides security to Jewish institutions and logs anti-Semitic attacks, said it had detailed talks about security in the wake of the attack on Israel at the weekend, including at Jewish schools.

“The terrorist atrocities in Israel and the seemingly inevitable war ahead makes this a very difficult time for all of us, especially those with family and friends in Israel,” it said.

“Here in Britain, we know from past experience that there will be a sharp rise in anti-Semitism.

“Because of that, we have spent the weekend in detailed conversations with the Home Secretary, the Security Minister and numerous senior police officers throughout the UK.”

Pro-Palestinian graffiti has appeared in Golders Green after attack on Israel (Jewish News)

In an earlier statement, the Met said it was “aware that this conflict has a far reaching impact on communities” in London.

“We are listening and working with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected,” it said. “We ask that members of the public report anything concerning, such as threatening behaviour.”

Story continues

On Sunday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “Whenever Israel is attacked, Islamists and other racists use Israeli defensive measures as a pretext to stir up hatred against British Jews.”

She added: “There must be zero tolerance for antisemitism or glorification of terrorism on the streets of Britain.”

Israel has suffered “the worst massacre of innocent civilians in Israel’s history”, the country’s defence force has said, as the death toll across Israel and Gaza topped 1,100.

Fighting continued in several locations on Monday after Israel formally declared war against Hamas on Sunday, following the attack by Palestinian militants.