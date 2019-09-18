Golden State Warriors unveil 6 new uniforms for 2019-2020 season


The Warriors will wear similar home/road jerseys to last year's, but will also cycle through new alternate looks. (AP Photo)

The Warriors may have left The Town behind for The City this offseason, but they’ll still rep both places in their 2019-2020 on-court attire. The team announced six new uniforms for its first season at the Chase Center in San Francisco Tuesday.

The team’s home and road jerseys look essentially the same, but it will cycle through a series of four other alternate threads to shake things up.

The first pays tribute to the team’s early days as the San Francisco Warriors following its move from Philadelphia in 1962, when they spent almost a decade playing in various locations around San Francisco and the greater Bay Area before moving to Oakland in 1971.

The next alternate uniform is “The Bay,” which highlights San Francisco’s signature fog.

The team will also wear “The Town” jerseys to pay homage to its 47 years across the Bay at Oracle Arena.

And finally, they’ll add the corresponding “The City” look, as well.

It’s hard to please every fan’s individual taste, but with six options, the Warriors probably have their bases covered. Thoughts?

