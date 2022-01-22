Stephen Curry hits first career buzzer-beater to lift Warriors past Rockets

Stephen Curry, after struggling for most of the night, delivered for the Golden State Warriors when it mattered most on Friday night.

Curry, with the game tied in the final seconds, expertly drilled a step-back buzzer-beater from the top of the key to lift the Warriors past the Houston Rockets 105-103 at the Chase Center.

The buzzer-beater, remarkably, was the first of Curry's career.

"It's about time I made one," he yelled after the win. "That's my first one!"

The night hadn’t been going well for Curry — who missed his first eight shots — or the Warriors. Houston flew ahead early and took a double-digit lead at halftime, and maintained it through most of the third quarter.

At one point, Curry was so frustrated that he kicked a chair on the Warriors bench during a timeout.

Steph kicked a chair during the timeout lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/GgBlV8pQpv — Alex (@dbs408) January 22, 2022

The Warriors, though, ended the game on a 13-2 run spanning more than four minutes — and held Houston scoreless for the final three — to grab the win.

Curry finished the night with 22 points and 12 assists while shooting just 6-of-21 from the field. Jordan Poole added 20 points, and Andrew Wiggins finished with 17 points. Christian Wood led the Rockets with 19 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 7-of-13 from the field, and Kevin Porter Jr. dropped 17 points with eight rebounds.