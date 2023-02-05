Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry could be out several weeks with leg injury

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry could miss several weeks with an injury to his left leg, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

X-rays after Saturday night's game were negative, but an MRI was ordered.

The Warriors announced Sunday afternoon on their Twitter account that the MRI "confirmed Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg."

The team also said, Curry "will not play in [Monday's] game and additional clarity on a potential timeline will be established in the coming days."

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter of Saturday's game.

SATURDAY: Curry injures left leg leading Warriors past Mavericks

Curry left the game late in the third quarter and did not return in Golden State’s 119-113 victory against Dallas. He also took a hit to the leg in the third quarter of Thursday’s 134-117 loss to Denver.

“Any time a guy’s going to get an MRI there’s a concern level, for sure,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. “So we’ll just have to wait and see the results.”

If Curry is out for extended time, he will miss the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

More important, the Warriors will be without him as they try to make a playoff push in the final 10 weeks of the season. Golden State is 27-26 and in seventh place in the Western Conference but also just 1½ games behind the fourth-place Los Angeles Clippers.

While the Warriors have struggled after winning the title last season, they are still in position to have a say in the West. Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins will need to help compensate for Curry’s missed scoring

The Warriors’ schedule leading up to the All-Star break: Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers.

