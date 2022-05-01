Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green ejected during Game 1 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors defensive star Draymond Green was ejected with 1:18 left in the second quarter in Game 1 of the second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Green attempted to defend a point-blank shot from Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, and in the process, Green hit Clarke in the face and grabbed Clarke’s jersey, pulling him to the ground.

Initially ruled a flagrant foul, it was upgraded to a flagrant foul two and automatic ejection.

“After review, the foul has been updated to a flagrant foul penalty two. Draymond Green has been ejected for the windup to the face, impact to the face, follow through with the jersey and the throw-down to the ground,” referee Kane Fitzgerald announced.

Draymond Green was ejected for this flagrant 2 foul. pic.twitter.com/QPYnODEXt1 — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2022

WEST: Warriors squeak past Grizzlies in Game 1 thriller

EAST: Giannis, defending champion Bucks lock down Celtics in Game 1

OPINION: Celtics get wake-up call in Game 1 loss to Bucks

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and segments of NBA Twitter were not happy with the ejection. Warriors guard Steph Curry just shook his head and smiled, and Green left the court antagonizing Grizzlies fans. Of course, another segment of NBA Twitter thought the punishment just.

Green had six points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Golden State’s chances of taking Game 1 became more difficult with Green’s ejection.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis took a 61-55 lead into halftime but lost 117-116.

After the game, Fitzgerald offered more explanation saying "the contact in total was considered unnecessary and excessive." He also said grabbing Clarke by the jersey and throwing him to the ground left Clark vulnerable.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Draymond Green ejected as Golden State Warriors play Memphis Grizzlies