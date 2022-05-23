Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. out of Game 3 vs. Mavericks with foot injury

Ryan Young
·Writer
1 min read
Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr.
Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. limped very slowly back to the locker room in the second quarter on Sunday night. (AP/Jed Jacobsohn)

Otto Porter Jr. is out with another foot injury.

The Golden State Warriors forward left Game 3 of the Western Conference finals early on Sunday night after tweaking his left foot.

Porter landed awkwardly on his left foot in the second quarter at the American Airlines Center and immediately winced in pain. He then walked off the floor and limped very slowly back to the locker room.

The Warriors then announced just after halftime that Porter would not return with what they are calling left foot soreness. He finished the night with two points and one rebound in seven minutes off the bench.

Porter first injured his right foot in the Warriors’ last series with the Memphis Grizzlies, though he returned for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. He said earlier this week, though, that he isn’t “really worried about it” and was totally fine.

It’s unclear how severe Porter’s foot injury is, or how long he’ll be sidelined. He had 11 points and seven rebounds in Game 2 on Friday, and put up 10 points in Golden State’s Game 1 win.

The 28-year-old averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season, his ninth with the team and first with the Warriors.

