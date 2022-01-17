Warriors' Draymond Green out another 2 weeks with calf strain
Draymond Green’s calf injury isn’t getting any better.
The Golden State Warriors forward will miss at least another two weeks due to his left calf strain, the team announced on Sunday. The injury is apparently tied to “the involvement of a disc in his lower back.”
Draymond will receive physical therapy in the coming days and will continue to be monitored by the team’s staff. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.
Green first left the Warriors’ win against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Sunday with his calf injury. He was after he suffered both an ACL and Achilles injury that kept him out for about 31 months. But and left, as he just wanted to honor Thompson.
The 31-year-old hasn’t played since, and has missed their last three games. Green has averaged 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 34 games this season, his 10th with the Warriors.