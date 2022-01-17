Warriors' Draymond Green out another 2 weeks with calf strain

Draymond Green’s calf injury isn’t getting any better.

The Golden State Warriors forward will miss at least another two weeks due to his left calf strain, the team announced on Sunday. The injury is apparently tied to “the involvement of a disc in his lower back.”

The evaluations indicated the left calf soreness/tightness is tied to the involvement of a disc in his lower back.



Draymond will receive physical therapy in the coming days and will continue to be monitored by the team’s staff. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 16, 2022

Green first left the Warriors’ win against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Sunday with his calf injury. He was on the court for the opening tip of that game, as it was Klay Thompson’s first back after he suffered both an ACL and Achilles injury that kept him out for about 31 months. But Green fouled just seconds into the contest and left, as he just wanted to honor Thompson.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played since, and has missed their last three games. Green has averaged 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 34 games this season, his 10th with the Warriors.

“The main thing is to be safe and cautious,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater . “It’s a long season. That’s my sense, that we’re being cautious.”