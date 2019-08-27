Warriors officially unveil Chase Center, its massive scoreboard complete with a bold prediction

The Golden State Warriors officially unveiled the Chase Center on Monday — the team’s new billion-dollar home in San Francisco.

Based on photos from the media tour, the building looks incredible.

Views from the new lower bowl pic.twitter.com/nioQViNGuR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 26, 2019

Baseline view pic.twitter.com/opCWCOFe8R — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 26, 2019

Press conferences at @ChaseCenter will feature a digital backdrop — first in the NBA 👍 pic.twitter.com/PL3BYrrNu7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 26, 2019

United Club 🍻 pic.twitter.com/ONwFUIjmRB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 26, 2019

Watch parties about to be lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iOwiUdJCSt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 26, 2019

Perhaps the most notable — or better yet, noticeable — part of the new arena is its massive scoreboard hanging above the court.

The Samsung scoreboard boasts more than 9,699 square feet of screen space and is the largest in the league “by a considerable margin” according to the San Jose Mercury News. The graphics on it look stunning, too.

First look at the new scoreboard in use 😱 pic.twitter.com/PyO8CAYXpi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 26, 2019

How replays will look pic.twitter.com/klj45gNpvj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 26, 2019

And, of course, the Warriors already had a pretty bold prediction for their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers in October.

We can live with this prediction 😂 pic.twitter.com/h1yrR50CTa — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 26, 2019

It’s hard to hate on that confidence.

Remember that old picture of Kevin Durant touring the Chase Center?

Kevin Durant toured the Chase Center during its construction in November, getting an inside first look at the Warriors’ new home across the Bay.

Now, with him on the other side of the country with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant won’t end up getting to call that arena home after all.

A Warriors fan page on Instagram had some fun with an old photo of Durant touring the arena on Monday — and Durant chimed in.

“I’m cryin’,” Durant commented on the photo. “That’s f---ed up.”

He wasn’t alone. Draymond Green added a similar comment with several laughing emojis, and Steph Curry got in on the action too.

“Yo! Who come up with this stuff?” Curry asked.

The Nets won’t travel to San Francisco to take on the Warriors until March, so it’ll be a minute before Durant gets to see the arena in person.

The Warriors officially unveiled the Chase Center on Monday in San Francisco. (AP/Eric Risberg)

