Golden State Warriors Beat Boston Celtics to Secure 4th NBA Championship Since 2015

Firmly establishing his legacy as one of the all time greats and shaking off the lingering asterisk that is Kevin Durant, Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their 4th NBA championship since 2015, defeating the Boston Celtics on the Celtics’ home turf in a riveting game game 6 of the 2022 NBA finals.

The Warriors are the second team ever, after the Lakers, to win the NBA title by defeating Boston at home. With tonight’s win, the team now has 7 titles.

In the end, the Warriors won 103-90, denying Boston the chance to pull ahead in their decades-long rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Boston and LA are currently tied for the most-ever NBA championship wins, 17.)

It’s the total reversal of a brutal few years for the Warriors, which dominated the 2010s with championship titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018, only to flame out in the 2019 finals against Toronto when Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were sidelined by injury. Curry was injured during the 2019-2020 season, a huge setback compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which ended the Warriors’ season. The Warriors ultimately missed the 2020 and 2021 playoffs entirely.

After the win, Steph Curry was awarded his first-ever NBA Finals MVP trophy.

The Warriors celebrated in the locker room and on social media.

YOUR MVP pic.twitter.com/r9MeplOeF4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

FOUR OF 'EM



pic.twitter.com/Mpot7IwXEM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022