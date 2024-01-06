Golden State takes on Toronto for cross-conference contest

Toronto Raptors (14-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (17-18, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Toronto Raptors in non-conference action.

The Warriors are 11-9 on their home court. Golden State is seventh in the NBA with 33.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 4.7.

The Raptors are 5-12 on the road. Toronto averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Warriors are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than the Warriors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 24.5 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Scottie Barnes is scoring 20.9 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 25.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 120.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 119.5 points, 43.1 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring).

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: out (quad), Otto Porter Jr.: out (knee), Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

