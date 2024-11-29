Golden State takes on Phoenix, seeks to end 3-game slide

Golden State Warriors (12-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (10-8, ninth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a win over Phoenix.

The Suns are 4-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Phoenix is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors have gone 9-4 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference giving up only 109.6 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Suns make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (43.4%). The Warriors average 116.8 points per game, 2.4 more than the 114.4 the Suns allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 24.6 points and 6.5 assists for the Suns.

Stephen Curry is scoring 22.4 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 112.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 49.2 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Collin Gillespie: out (ankle).

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton: out for season (acl), Stephen Curry: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

