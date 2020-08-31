Golden Sky Intersects 78 Meters of Gold Mineralization With Discovery Trench on Its Bull’s Eye Property and Prepares to Drill Hotspot, White Gold District, Yukon Territory

Bull's Eye Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) (LCKYF.PK) is pleased to announce results from the 2020 surficial exploration program at its 100%-owned Bull’s Eye property in the Yukon’s White Gold District.



The discovery trench, designed to test the Gold Crest zone, returned a value of 0.69 g/t gold (Au) over 78m with significant higher-grade intercepts. Results are shown in the following table:

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) BETR-20-01 0.0 78.0 78.0 0.69 including BETR-20-01 12.0 56.0 44.0 1.03 including BETR-20-01 14.0 38.0 24.0 1.42

The 2020 phase 1 exploration program was primarily focused on the Gold Crest zone and involved the collection of 560 soil samples, 50 prospecting grab samples, and the completion of a 134-metre-long trench.

Soil sampling has expanded the geochemical footprint of the Gold Crest zone to 500m x 200m (see attached map). The zone remains open along strike. Traditional soil sampling further along strike may be ineffective due to glacial overburden and permafrost. Therefore, the company is currently designing a Phase 2 geophysical program to explore these areas.

The 134-metre-long discovery trench was completed in the center of the Gold Crest zone. Results from the trench indicate the bedrock source of the geochemical anomaly was not fully exposed. The easternmost trench sample assayed 0.39 g/t Au over 2m (0.0m to 2.0m).

In addition to trenching, hand-dug pits were excavated in both directions along strike to confirm the bedrock source of the geochemical anomaly. A grab sample of bedrock material 100m south of the trench assayed 0.94 g/t Au; another grab sample assayed 0.18 g/t Au 100m north of the trench.

The Gold Crest zone is located along a regional geological contact between schists of the Devonian White River Formation to the northwest, and gabbro of the Triassic Snag Creek Formation to the southeast. This contact spans the entire length of the property. Both lithologies are present in the trench, with gold associated with quartz stockwork, strong silicification, sericite alteration, and pyritic mineralization.

Reconnaissance soil sampling conducted along this geological contact indicates potential for further mineralization related to this contact. Soil samples along the contact 1.7 km northeast of the Gold Crest trench assayed up to 31 ppb Au.

Soil sampling also identified a 250m x 100m gold anomaly with values up to 32 ppb Au approximately 1 km southeast of the Gold Crest zone. One soil sample in a glaciated area 1 km south of Gold Crest assayed 889 ppb Au.

Due to favourable visual results, 30 additional claims were staked during the program to increase the property to a total of 142 claims (2968 ha).

The Bull’s Eye property is located in a previously unrecognized gold sub-district 50 km south of Newmont’s Coffee gold deposit. Bull’s Eye is adjacent to K2 Gold Corp.’s Wels Gold project which has yielded notable drill intercepts of 2.37 g/t Au over 28.5m and 0.76 g/t Au over 97.5m.

HOTSPOT UPDATE: Drilling at Hotspot, new claims staked

Golden Sky Minerals is also pleased to announce the completion of a Phase 1 program at its Hotspot property located in the Yukon along the Yukon-Alaska border. The program’s primary goal was preparation for a Phase 2 inaugural drill program to be conducted mid-September, 2020. The program also involved the collection of 135 soil samples and 23 prospecting grab samples (assays pending). During Phase 1, 38 new quartz claims were staked to increase property to a total of 222 claims (4640 ha).

