Golden Shoe 2017-18: Messi, Salah & Europe's top scorers

1 Lionel Messi | Barcelona | 32 goals (64 pts) Lionel Messi scooped his fourth Golden Shoe accolade last season, bringing him level with long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentina international has once again been to the fore for Barcelona this term, even if he has not been as prolific as he has been previously. Nevertheless, Messi is not far off the pace and is certainly one of the favourites to collect the award.

2 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | 31 goals (62 pts) New Liverpool signing Mohamed Salah is right there at the top of the Premier League scoring charts and the Egypt international is showing no signs of slowing down. Salah forms part of a formidable attacking trident at Anfield and is blowing his goalscoring exploits at Roma out of the water.

3 Ciro Immobile | Lazio | 29 goals (58 pts) Italy international Ciro Immobile enjoyed one of his best-ever seasons last term and has carried on where he left off in 2017-18. The former Borussia Dortmund attacker is now a key component in a Lazio side that is keen to break into the top four in Serie A and he is holding his own among Europe's best strikers.

4 Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich | 28 goals (56 pts) Widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski hit the 30-goal mark in the last two Bundesliga campaigns. The Poland international has continued to feast in front of the opposition goal this season and will, no doubt, be hoping to establish a formidable run of form ahead of the World Cup.

5 Mauro Icardi | Inter | 27 goals (54 pts) Inter's star forward Mauro Icardi has been one of Serie A's best marksmen over the course of the last four years and he was even crowned the division's top scorer in 2015. The Argentina international is the Nerazzurri captain and he is certainly leading by example on the field as he continues to hit the back of the net.

6 Edinson Cavani | PSG | 27 goals (54 pts) Uruguay international Edinson Cavani has been one of Paris Saint-Germain's key players in the past few seasons and he has wholeheartedly accepted the responsibility of being the team's chief goalscorer following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Cavani hit a career-high tally last term and he has been a constant force in PSG's title-winning side.

7 Harry Kane | Tottenham | 26 goals (52 pts) Harry Kane has been the leading scorer in the Premier League in the past two seasons and he has been in the race to make it three-in-a-row. Having recovered from a slow start, Kane has been scoring plenty for Spurs and he is likely to be among the top sharpshooters this season.

8 Jonas | Benfica | 33 goals (49.5 pts) Veteran Brazil international Jonas has been in sensational form for Benfica this season and he currently boasts a strike-rate of over a goal a game for Rui Vitoria's side in the Primeira Liga. With the likes of Pizzi, Eduardo Salvio and Franco Cervi in support, former Valencia man Jonas will be determined to keep his performaces up to a high standard.

9 Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid | 24 goals (48 pts) Reigning Ballon d'Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo was on course for his worst goal return in La Liga since joining in 2009, but a recent upturn in form has seen him climb up the table in the race for the European Golden Shoe. He is still some way off the pace of the leaders, but a strong finish to the campaign could see him challenge for the accolade.

10 Luis Suarez | Barcelona | 23 goals (46 pts) Two-time Golden Shoe winner Luis Suarez has been Barcelona's star striker since joining from Liverpool and he has overcome an early-season injury to once again fire himself into the reckoning for the accolade.

11 Sergio Aguero | Manchester City | 21 goals (42 pts) Argentina international Sergio Aguero has consistently been one of the best goalscorers in Europe over the course of the past decade and he remains a key man for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. Sometimes troubled by injury woes - and he's likely out injured for the rest of the campaign - Aguero remains one of the most potent strikers in the Premier League.

12 Paulo Dybala | Juventus | 21 goals (42 pts) Juventus star Paulo Dybala has already surpassed his Serie A goal tally from last season. Though his form has dipped of late as Napoli push to overtake them in the Scudetto race, his overall league goal total for 2017-18 is extremely strong.

13 Bafetimbi Gomis | Galatasaray | 27 goals (40.5 pts) Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis has hit the ground running since joining Turkish giants Galatasaray last summer and he has surged to the top of the scoring charts in the Super Lig. The France international hit the 20-goal mark in his last season in Ligue 1 and he has carried that form into the new campaign.

14 Iago Aspas | Celta Vigo | 20 goals (40 pts) Former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas has found a new lease of life since returning to Celta Vigo and he has become one of the best attackers in La Liga, scoring double figures in the last few seasons. He hit 19 in 32 league matches last term and has now broken the 20 mark this year.

15 Florian Thauvin | Marseille | 20 goals (40 pts) France international Florian Thauvin has gone from strength to strength since returning to Marseille from Newcastle United. The 25-year-old has emerged as one of OM's key players, forging a fearsome relationship with Dimitri Payet at Stade Velodrome. He has surpassed his tally from last season already, in 10 fewer matches.

16 Bas Dost | Sporting | 26 goals (39 pts) Sporting striker Bas Dost was narrowly beaten by Lionel Messi in last season's race for the Golden Shoe and he is among the top scorers in Europe again this season. The Netherlands international had been linked with a move away from the Portuguese giants, but opted to remain and has been a key man once again in the current campaign.

17 Neymar | PSG | 19 goals (38 pts) The most expensive player in history is finding his feet at Paris Saint-Germain and, while he started in sizzling form, an injury put an end to him catching Edinson Cavani's goal total.

18 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Borussia Dortmund & Arsenal | 19 goals (38 pts) The Gabon international has kept up his good Borussia Dortmund form since making the January switch to Arsenal. Although the Gunners are struggling to keep up with the top sides in the Premier League, Aubameyang is making a push to finish among Europe's top scorers with his exploits.

19 Antoine Griezmann | Atletico Madrid | 19 goals (38 pts) France international Antoine Griezmann has been Atletico Madrid's star man for the past number of seasons and he continues to chip in with goals. He has struck up a partnership with Diego Costa in the capital and is catching up on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

20 Cristhian Stuani | Girona | 19 goals (38 pts) Catalan outfit Girona are making a push for a European finish in La Liga this season and a key part of that has been the form of Uruguay international Cristhian Stuani. The veteran striker, who arrived in Girona from English club Middlesbrough, has hit the ground running on his return to Spain.

21 Fabio Quagliarella | Sampdoria | 19 goals (38 pts) Veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella has been in top form for Sampdoria this season and isn't too far behind the likes of Mauro Icardi and Ciro Immobile in terms of Serie A goals. The Italy international will hope to continue his fine form for the remainder of the campaign.

22 Raheem Sterling | Manchester City | 18 goals (36 pts) England winger Raheem Sterling is enjoying a career year under Pep Guardiola, having already surpassed the number of goals he scored over the past two Premier League campaigns combined. He is City's second best goalscorer this season after Sergio Aguero.

23 Radamel Falcao | Monaco | 18 goals (36 pts) Monaco may have lost a spate of star players during the summer, but they managed to hold on to their captain and chief goalscorer Radamel Falcao. El Tigre put an ill-fated stint in the Premier League behind him by helping Monaco win Ligue 1, scoring 21 goals. Despite losing much of his supporting cast, the former Atletico Madrid man is well on his way to matching that sum this season.

24 Mariano Diaz | Lyon | 18 goals (36 pts) Lyon were shorn of their star striker Alexandre Lacazette in the summer, but a number of players have stepped up in his absence and one of them is Mariano Diaz. The former Real Madrid youth has impressed since making the move to France and is closing in on 20 goals for the season.

25 Karl Toko Ekambi | Angers | 17 goals (34 pts) Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi is one of the top scorers in Ligue 1 and his goals have been crucial for Angers as they fight for a mid-table finish.

26 Jamie Vardy | Leicester | 17 goals (34 pts) The England international is enjoying another impressive season for Leicester and has also continued his trend for scoring against top-six opposition. He looks to be heading to the World Cup as a key member of Gareth Southgate's plans.

27 Dries Mertens | Napoli | 17 goals (34 pts) Napoli have been doing their best to end Juventus' dominion over Serie A this season and one of their key players has been Belgium international Dries Mertens. The 30-year-old attacker has been in sparkling form for Maurizio Sarri's side and will hope to carry it through to the end of the season.

28 Nabil Fekir | Lyon | 17 goals (34 pts) Lyon lost their main marksman Alexandre Lacazette during the summer, but a number of other players have stepped up to assume the goalscoring burden at the club. Mariano Diaz is banging them in, but Nabil Fekir has emerged as the top scorer and the passionate captain has been leading his team by example.

29 Burak Yilmaz | Trabzonspor | 22 goals (33 pts) Veteran Turkey international Burak Yilmaz has a reputation for scoring goals and he has continued his habit since returning to Trabzonspor from China. Yilmaz's goals have been crucial as his side push for a European finish in the Super Lig.

30 Igor Angulo | Gornik Zabrze | 22 goals (33 pts) Spanish striker Igor Angulo has found his scoring boots since joining Polish side Gornik Zabrze and the 34-year-old has bested his tally from last season by hitting the 20-goal mark.

31 Edin Dzeko | Roma | 16 goals (32 pts) The striker finished high up the charts last season with 29 goals, but has not been at his consistent best in Serie A this season. He is, however, making a late push to climb back up while Roma look to seal third place.

32 Romelu Lukaku | Man Utd | 16 goals (32 pts) The striker has made a big impact since joining United from Everton last summer and has become the quickest non-English player to reach 100 Premier League goals. He has improved his all-round game as the season has progressed, too.

33 Memphis Depay | Lyon | 16 goals (32 pts) The former Manchester United flop has rediscovered his form in Ligue 1, as Depay has become one of Lyon's star attackers alongside Nabil Fekir and Mariano Diaz. He's already managed the second-highest goal total of his career, and, with his late season form sparkling, Depay looks to have driven Lyon to a Champions League spot with both his creativity and finishing.

34 Rodrigo | Valencia | 16 goals (32 pts) Brazilian forward Rodrigo is enjoying a career-best year at Valencia and is in double figures for the season in La Liga.

35 Carlitos Lopez | Wisla Krakow | 21 goals (31.5 pts) Former Villarreal striker Carlitos Lopez has been given a new lease of life in Poland with Wisla Krakow and he has hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career.

36 Moussa Marega | Porto | 21 goals (31.5 pts) Porto forward Moussa Marega has thrust himself into the race for the Golden Shoe and the Mali international is on course to finish the season with 20-plus goals. Marega is enjoying his best ever season and will be determined to carry his form to the end of the campaign.

37 Gonzalo Higuain | Juventus | 15 goals (30 pts) Former Real Madrid and Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain has struggled to find the back of the net with the regularity that characterised his previous seasons, but he is in double figures and will have his eye set on a 20-goal target as Juve attempt to ruin Napoli's tilt at the title.