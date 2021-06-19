‘Have a Golden Run in Heaven’: Bollywood Mourns Milkha Singh

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, also known as the ‘Flying Singh’, passed away on the night of 18 June after a long battle with coronavirus.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his achievements.

Soon after the news of Milkha Singh’s demise was announced by his family, tributes started pouring in. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.

Also Read: ‘Had Special Place in Our Hearts’: PM Modi On Milkha Singh’s Death

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir."

Also Read: When India Celebrated Milkha Singh’s CWG Gold With a Day Off

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so, so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh."

Also Read: The Jewels in Milkha Singh’s Crown

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen! May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir."

Actor Taapsee Pannu wrote, "And he flew away."

Also Read: Milkha Singh, the Legend Who Embodied Spirit of Independent India

Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to write, "Do you think you are Milkha Singh? If a person becomes a proverb, that shows how magnificent he is. I have got the opportunity to meet him twice and he was a very down-to-earth person. There aren't many people in this world like him. He is an inspiration for all ages."

Story continues

Also Read: Milkha Singh Passes Away at 91 After Long Battle With COVID

Actor Raveena Tandon shared a photograph with the sprinter and wrote, "Whenever we need to be inspired, ‘Bhaag milkhe bhaag,’ will sound in our ears."

. Read more on Entertainment by The Quint.‘Have a Golden Run in Heaven’: Bollywood Mourns Milkha SinghCOVID 3rd Wave Unlikely to Affect Children More: AIIMS, WHO Study . Read more on Entertainment by The Quint.