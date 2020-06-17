The Golden Rule by Amanda Craig review – a rollicking summer read

Amanda Craig’s ninth novel has all the elements of an irresistible summer read: a rollicking plot, a heroine who is more than a match for anything the author throws at her and meaty social issues. Hannah, 29, is in the middle of a bitter divorce from her husband Jake. A posh boy with “hidden shallows”, Jake has a trust fund but defaults on rent and maintenance for their six-year-old daughter while Hannah battles to make ends meet as a cleaner. To add injury to insult, he knocks Hannah around and flaunts his long-term affair with a wealthy childless woman. When Hannah travels to Cornwall by rail to visit the council house where she grew up, she’s invited into the first-class carriage by an enigmatic stranger called Jinni, who is escaping her own unhappy marriage. Before the train has reached Penzance, the two women have swapped stories and agreed to murder each other’s husbands.

So far, so Strangers on a Train, but Craig is after chewier fare. Once Hannah arrives at Jinni’s former marital home she’s surprised to find that Jinni’s ex, Stan, though huge, hairy and blustering, has vulnerabilities of his own and a very different take on their marriage. Soon she’s helping him fix up his crumbling manor for sale and succumbing to his hirsute charm in a story that’s part fairytale, part romance, part Condition of England novel. Hannah, a keen reader, “had expected her life to belong to one kind of genre”, but now finds it veering off in unexpected narrative directions – rather like The Golden Rule itself.

Buckle up: this book ricochets gleefully between wild fantasy and conscientious truth. As an impoverished single mother in Brexit Britain, struggling Hannah is “a ghost in the house of capitalism”, part of a generation hamstrung by debt, dependent on state handouts and unable to get a foot on the property ladder. Earnest economic expositions and detours on “the national quarrel” over leaving the EU, along with marriage’s financial disadvantages for women and the damage done to the Cornish landscape by climate change, sit side-by-side with what Hannah refers to self-consciously as “the murder plot”. Can she bring herself to kill Stan? Is Jinni really the innocent victim she seems? And would putting fake wisteria on the front of the house make it more appealing to potential buyers?

Story continues

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It is a lot for one book to take on, but the ambitious scope of The Golden Rule is buttressed by an old-fashioned faith in the educative function of literature itself. The story is packed with allusions to great novels by women, which serve as its moral touchstones. Like Lizzie Bennet, Hannah must overcome her adverse first impressions of Stan, and her reflex class assumptions, before they can have an authentic relationship. It’s Beauty and the Beast revamped, but then, that was Austen’s template in Pride and Prejudice too, and like Austen, Craig has a sharp eye for the inequalities and idiosyncrasies of British society.

She is especially funny when filleting the freemasonry of the rich. At a party hosted by the aptly named Sponges (Craig may take her satire from Austen, but her names are often Dickensian), the guests’ “faces wore the expression of amused cynicism that made their tribe distinct”. Her digs work best when they are delivered with a light touch (“The suppression of strong emotion by means of tea was always correct procedure”), though it’s sometimes hard to tell if satire is intended at all. When Hannah muses that “it was astonishing that more husbands were not murdered by their wives” I laughed out loud, but I suspect that this isn’t meant as a joke.

If the passionately drawn Hannah has a flaw (other, perhaps, than her willingness to kill), it’s that Craig’s language choices can make her seem weirdly prim. Abusive men are “pigs”, people and places she doesn’t like are “vile”, Jake has “behaved abominably”. Hannah sounds positively middle aged when she explains “the terrible paradox of parenthood”: “Any other field of human endeavour rewarded you for learning more, for specialising and refining, but the next generation was something that punished you, unendingly.” True enough, but the millennial parents of six-year-olds don’t think like this; it’s veteran mothers of 50-plus who do. Still, we forgive the book its bum notes because of its sheer exuberance. It is hard to imagine anyone but Craig creating a heroine who, finding herself trapped in an underground Cornish cave and about to be engulfed by seawater, continues to deliver a heartfelt lecture on the benefits of reading.

As its title suggests, The Golden Rule has that rare thing: an ethical framework that’s not just implied, but explicit, and is neatly summed up as “Do as you would be done by”. It may be implausible and fantastical, but it makes you want to live a better life.

• The Golden Rule is published by Little, Brown (RRP £16.99). To order a copy go to guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.