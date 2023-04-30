Golden Pharos Berhad (KLSE:GPHAROS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.0125

Golden Pharos Berhad's (KLSE:GPHAROS) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.0125 per share on 14th of July. The dividend yield will be 8.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Golden Pharos Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Golden Pharos Berhad was paying out 76% of earnings, but a comparatively small 48% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 85.9% if recent trends continue. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 18% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Golden Pharos Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the company hasn't been paying the most consistent dividend, but with such a short dividend history it could be too early to draw solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0127 in 2019 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.025. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Golden Pharos Berhad Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Golden Pharos Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 86% per annum. EPS is growing rapidly, although the company is also paying out a large portion of its profits as dividends. If earnings keep growing, the dividend may be sustainable, but generally we'd prefer to see a fast growing company reinvest in further growth.

Our Thoughts On Golden Pharos Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Golden Pharos Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Golden Pharos Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

