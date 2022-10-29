Golden McIntosh: Canadian swim star Summer McIntosh victorious again at World Cup

TORONTO — Records fell at the FINA Swimming World Cup on Saturday as Canada's Summer McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley and American Katie Ledecky set a world record in the women's 1,500 freestyle.

McIntosh opened the evening session at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre with a time of four minutes 21.49 seconds to lead a Canadian sweep.

"Throughout the entire race I felt really in control and strong so I'm really happy," she said.

McIntosh trimmed nearly two seconds off the previous world junior mark set by China's Shiwen Ye (4:23.33) in December 2012.

Sydney Pickrem of Halifax was second in 4:28.45 and Bailey Andison of Smiths Falls, Ont., was third in 4:29.36.

In the next final, Ledecky — who doesn't compete in short-course events very often — won gold in 15:08.24 to take nearly 10 seconds off the previous world best in the 1,500 free.

Beatriz Dizotti of Brazil was second in 15:48.82 and Laila Oravsky of Barrie, Ont., was third in 16:16.86.

McIntosh edged Ledecky in the 400 free on Friday night. The 16-year-old from Toronto won in 3:52.80 — the second-fastest time in history — to break her own Canadian short-course record.

Germany's Sarah Wellbrock set the previous 1,500 free world record (15:18.01) in November 2019.

Competition continues through Sunday evening. The World Cup circuit continues next weekend in Indianapolis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

