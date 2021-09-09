Golden Lake Samples Return Up to 9,920 g/t Silver in Grab Samples Returned From West Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.’s MPD Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) ("GLM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from samples taken at its Copperview Property, located in BC and contiguous to the "MPD Property" owned by Kodiak Copper Corp. ("Kodiak") (KDK). Recently collected surface grab subcrop samples from the Deadman Lake target, on the West Copperview claims, have returned high grade silver values of up to 9,920 grams per tonne silver (g/t Ag) and 5,900 g/t Ag. These samples correspondingly returned 0.95 percent copper (% Cu), 2.45 percent lead (% Pb), and 1.28 percent zinc (% Zn) and 0.94%Cu, 4.33% Pb, and 1.82% Zn.

The above two grab samples represent subcrop material, were taken from old, partially collapsed bulldozer trenches that most likely represent the Mob-8 Minfile showing (Minfile 092HNE154, BC government designation). A total of 57 rock samples were taken over the Deadman Lake area of the West Copperview claims. In addition, 230 soil samples were taken over the same area, with assay results pending.

The Mob 8 showing is exposed in the vicinity of a gas pipeline, 520 metres north of the north end of Prosser Lake and 7.8 kilometres southwest of Missezula Lake. A west-striking shear zone, dipping 25 degrees south, cuts granite and quartz monzonite of the Late Triassic to Early Jurassic Allison Lake pluton. The zone is 2 metres wide and contains small quartz-carbonate lenses accompanied by pyrite, galena, argentite, azurite, malachite, chalcopyrite and tetrahedrite. A selected grab sample assayed trace gold, 25,852 grams per tonne silver (g/t Ag) and 8.06 per cent copper (% Cu)* (Assessment Report 5082, page 5). A chip sample across the shear zone analyzed 145.9 g/t Ag, 0.04 % Cu, 0.630 per cent lead (% Pb) and 0.41 per cent zinc (% Zn)* (Assessment Report 13603, page 6)….A quartz vein, 5 to 15 centimetres wide, is developed in the hanging wall of the shear zone. It strikes north and dips steeply west. The vein is mineralized with galena, chalcopyrite, chalcocite and malachite. A sample analyzed 858.2 g/t Ag, 0.862 % Cu, 2.589% Pb, and 1.473 % Zn * (Assessment Report 13603, page 6).

Story continues

Chalcopyrite and pyrite occur in dark, fine-grained diorite 90 metres west and 120 metres east of the shear zone. One hundred and twenty metres to the north, chalcopyrite and bornite occur in epidote-filled fractures."

Figure 1. Location map of the MOB - 8 Showing and MT Mobile Geophysical Survey

The reader is cautioned that grab rock samples while not representative of the grade of mineralization of an occurrence or target, they are useful in determining prospectivity and geological features. The above rock samples were taken by personnel of Exploration Facilitation Unlimited Inc. and were delivered by the company's project manager to ALS Labs' facility in North Vancouver, B.C. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver and 31 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23, which is a fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish on a 30-gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61, which is a four-acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy assay. Golden Lake is reliant on ALS in North Vancouver, for its quality assurance/quality control protocol, as these are preliminary samples and limited in number.

Sample R-2242 comprised gossan material (baked appearance), with significant green and blue malachite oxide and thinly layered sulphides, and large quartz crystals and quartz vein material. Sample R-2243 comprised diorite gossan, with malachite and sulphides observed.

SAMPLE R-2242

Mike England, president of Golden Lake, states: "We have remained very active advancing our programs and defining targets on our Copperview properties in this emerging copper-gold porphyry district. The discovery of a high-grade silver showing, and multiple geophysical and geochemistry anomalies represent strong drill targets for the Company when permitting is completed."

The Company will be returning to the location of samples R-2242 and R-2243 with field crews in late September to conduct additional hand trenching, geological mapping, sampling and prospecting with a portable XRF instrument. Efforts will also focus on the rediscovery of three other Minfile showings in the Deadman Lake Area.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property. The Jewel Ridge property is located on the south end of Nevada's prolific Battle Mountain - Eureka trend, along strike and contiguous to Barrick Gold's Archimedes/Ruby Hill gold mine to the north and Timberline Resources' advanced-stage Lookout Mountain project to the south.

Qualified Person

Golden Lake Exploration's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry Clark, P.Geo., who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, CEO & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Golden Lake Exploration Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663293/Golden-Lake-Samples-Return-Up-to-9920-gt-Silver-in-Grab-Samples-Returned-From-West-Copperview-Property-Adjacent-to-Kodiak-Copper-Corps-MPD-Property



