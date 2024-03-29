Golden Knights visit the Wild after Barbashev's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (40-25-8, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-28-9, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild after Ivan Barbashev's two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Golden Knights' 4-1 win.

Minnesota has a 19-12-5 record in home games and a 35-28-9 record overall. The Wild have an 8-9-6 record in games decided by one goal.

Vegas has a 40-25-8 record overall and a 17-14-6 record in road games. The Golden Knights are 35-8-6 in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Wild won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has scored 25 goals with 33 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 25 goals and 32 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-1-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: day to day (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Mark Stone: out (upper body), William Carrier: day to day (upper-body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (illness), Adin Hill: day to day (undisclosed).

