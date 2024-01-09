Golden Knights visit the Avalanche after Roy's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (23-12-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-12-3, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche after Nicolas Roy scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 5-2 win against the New York Islanders.

Colorado is 26-12-3 overall and 17-5-0 at home. The Avalanche rank second in NHL play with 150 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

Vegas is 9-8-3 on the road and 23-12-5 overall. The Golden Knights have conceded 111 goals while scoring 129 for a +18 scoring differential.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous meeting 7-0. Roy scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 21 goals and 30 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 17 goals and 11 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Bowen Byram: out (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen: out (neck), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin).

Golden Knights: Kaedan Korczak: out (lower body), Ben Hutton: out (upper-body), Adin Hill: out (undisclosed), Shea Theodore: out (upper body), William Karlsson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press