Golden Knights skate past Rangers behind Marchessault's hat trick

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored three times, Adin Hill stopped 36 shots and the surging Vegas Golden Knights beat the New York Rangers 5-2 on Friday night.

Keegan Kolesar and Sheldon Rempal also scored to help Vegas improve to 5-0-1 in its last six games. Ivan Barbashev had three assists and Nicolas Roy added two.

Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist, and Kaapo Kakko also scored for the Rangers, who came off a 1-2-1 West Coast trip and have lost nine of 13 (4-7-2) this month. Igor Shesterkin finished with 15 saves.

PANTHERS 3, PENGUINS 2, SO

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored the winner in the shootout to help Florida edge Pittsburgh.

Jake Guentzel followed Florida's Aleksander Barkov with a goal in the shootout for Pittsburgh, but Reinhart won it when he slipped a hard wrist shot behind Alex Nedeljkovic.

Reinhart also scored in regulation and former Penguin Evan Rodrigues also had a power-play goal. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves for the Panthers, who won their third straight game. Florida has won eight of its last 12 overall.

Evgeni Malkin forced overtime with his 16th goal of the season that came with 41.5 seconds left in regulation. Guentzel also scored in regulation for the Penguins, who lost their third straight.

AVALANCHE 5, KINGS 1

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored two of Colorado’s three first-period goals helping the Avalanche rout Los Angeles.

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Josh Manson also scored for the Avalanche, who have three straight wins and 11 in their last 14 games. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots.

MacKinnon’s goal and assist moved him past ​​Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov for the NHL points lead with 84 and extended his franchise-record home points streak to 25 games. That latter mark ties him with Bobby Orr in 1974-75 for the second-longest home points streak to open an NHL season.

Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal for the Kings on a power play in the second period.

