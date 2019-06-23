Golden Knights to sign William Karlsson to 8-year extension, report says

It appears William Karlsson is staying in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights will sign the 26-year-old forward to an eight-year contract extension, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported.

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the deal, which is the maximum amount of years that Karlsson can re-sign with the Knights for, is worth an average annual value of just under $6 million.

While Karlsson has enjoyed his time in Las Vegas and didn't want to leave the city, he likely would have been traded this summer had the two sides not reached an agreement, LeBrun noted.

He was slated to become a restricted free agent after signing a one-year, $5.25 million deal.

Karlsson had 24 goals and 56 points in 82 games for the Golden Knights last season.



