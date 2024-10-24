Golden Knights make Shea Theodore their highest-paid player with a 7-year extension

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights made defenseman Shea Theodore their highest-paid player Thursday, signing him to a seven-year contract worth an average of $7.425 million per year.

Theodore's deal is valued just above fellow blueliner Noah Hanifin's $7.35 million. Hanifin signed an eight-year extension in April, about a month after being acquired from the Calgary Flames.

The 29-year-old Theodore is in his eighth season with the Golden Knights. He leads Vegas defensemen with seven points through six games and is the franchise all-time leader among that group with 296 points. Theodore is plus-65 for his career in Vegas.

Locking up Theodore answers one of the team's key roster questions because he would have been a free agent after the season.

“I'm excited to be here another seven years and really solidify this place as home,” Theodore said in a video posted on the team's X account.

Mark Anderson, The Associated Press