Golden Knights' Reaves takes shot at Sharks' Kane at vow renewal

Ryan Reaves and Evander Kane have quite the feud. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ever been at a vow renewal where the person officiating is an NHL player who starts throwing shade at another NHL player?

Neither have I, but this actually happened and I’m still wondering where my invitation was.

The top rivalry in today’s NHL has to be the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights given their recent playoff matchups. And one standoff that has emerged between the competitors in that duel is the feud shared by Evander Kane and Ryan Reaves.

Evander Kane and Ryan Reaves finally fight after chirping all night pic.twitter.com/Rla9W0ktX4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 15, 2019

Kane went on to say after the mix-up that Reaves’ fighting style is similar to the “Muffin Man.” But it’s Reaves who has landed the most recent blow in this heated, yet comical, battle of words.

And he did it while officiating a vow renewal nonetheless.

Ryan Reaves has arrived, or as he dubs himself, “Kane’s worst nightmare.” #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/SOKKYVUUME — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) September 1, 2019

That’s right. The Vegas enforcer dubbed himself as “Kane’s worst nightmare,”

My favourite part of the video is the guy wearing the Golden Knights’ Mark Stone shirtsy. Any wedding or rededication of love which welcomes that kind of attire is the type of ceremony I am more than happy to attend.

Kane, however, didn’t let this jab slide without a response.

Great example of trying to be relevant when you’re not 😂😂 https://t.co/aM8C053mhJ — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) September 2, 2019

The heat between these two has certainly not limited itself to the ice. But when they both lace ‘em up and go head-to-head on Oct. 2, it’ll be fun to watch considering the way last post-season’s series between the clubs ended.





