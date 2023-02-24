Golden Knights rally from 2 down in 3rd to beat Flames in OT

  • Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11), left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) and left wing Jakob Pelletier, right, celebrate after Pelletier's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    1/5

    Flames Golden Knights Hockey

    Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11), left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) and left wing Jakob Pelletier, right, celebrate after Pelletier's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    2/5

    Flames Golden Knights Hockey

    Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit defends against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    3/5

    Flames Golden Knights Hockey

    Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit defends against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Calgary Flames right wing Walker Duehr, front left, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    4/5

    Flames Golden Knights Hockey

    Calgary Flames right wing Walker Duehr, front left, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar defends the net against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    5/5

    Flames Golden Knights Hockey

    Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar defends the net against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11), left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) and left wing Jakob Pelletier, right, celebrate after Pelletier's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit defends against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Calgary Flames right wing Walker Duehr, front left, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar defends the net against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
MARK ANDERSON
·2 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored on a rebound 52 seconds into overtime to complete the Vegas Golden Knights' rally from two goals down in the third period to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Thursday night.

Jonathan Marchessault took a shot from the slot that nearly went into the net, but dropped behind Calgary goalie Dan Vladar. Pietrangelo was there to knock in the puck. Jack Eichel had the secondary assist for his second point of the night after earlier scoring a goal.

Zach Whitecloud and William Carrier also scored to help the Western Conference-leading Knights extend their points streak to eight games. They are 6-0-2 over that stretch.

Jakob Pelletier, Jonathan Huberdeau and Mikael Backlund had goals for the Flames.

Whitecloud brought the Knights to within 3-2 5:08 into the third period, and William Carrier stuffed on put a loose puck into the back of the net with 6:35 left in the period.

Vegas was fortunate to only be down a goal after the first, with Laurent Brossoit coming up with key saves among his 18 stops in the period.

The Flames took better advantage of their chances in the second period to go up 3-1. Pelletier picked up his second point of the game with an on-mark pass to Huberdeau for the first goal, and Backlund redirected Blake Coleman's shot for the other. This was Backlund's fourth game in a row with a goal, and he has seven points in his past five games.

Those goals sandwiched a power-play score by Eichel with 5:33 left in the second. His shot from the left circle ended a skid of 25 chances without a power-play goal, and the Knights had converted just one of their previous 32.

NOTES: Backlund extended his points streak to five games (three goals, four assists) and teammate Noah Hanifin stretched his to three (four assists). ... Vegas' Shea Theodore has eight points over a five-game streak, totaling two goals and six assists.

UPNEXT

Flames: At Colorado on Saturday.

Golden Knights: Host Dallas on Saturday in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference in terms of points.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • NHL trade deadline: 5 potential trade destinations for Patrick Kane

    These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.

  • NHL-leading Bruins acquire Orlov, Hathaway from Capitals

    The NHL’s best team just got bigger and tougher. Already on their way to one of the best seasons in hockey history, the Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals on Thursday in exchange for forward Craig Smith and three draft choices. It’s the latest big acquisition by an Eastern Conference contender as the league approaches the March 3 trade deadline.

  • 15-year-old hockey phenom from Yukon takes the spotlight at Canada Games

    A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe

  • Rivalry Series: Canada caps thrilling reverse sweep with blowout win over USA

    Canada crushed the United States in Game 7 to complete an epic comeback after falling down 3-0 in the latest installment of the Rivalry Series.

  • Connor Bedard Tracker: Pats phenom punishes Medicine Hat with 6-point night

    Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.

  • Maple Leafs are not done shopping

    As the NHL trade deadline approaches on March 3, Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas finds himself with some remaining cap room to play with, following the salary retained on the deal that sent Ryan O'Reilly to Toronto. The Leafs look well stocked on both ends of the ice, but fans would love to see Dubas make one more move before the team locks in for a make-or-break postseason.&nbsp;

  • Alex Ovechkin returns to Capitals following death of father

    Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail. Ovechkin missed four games over the past week to fly to Moscow. "Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically," Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back.

  • Veteran CFL quarterback Bethel-Thompson announces he'll play in USFL

    McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec

  • Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

    KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young Manitoba team to the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." The top three teams in each pool of nine advance

  • Raptors star Pascal Siakam pokes fun after CNN anchor butchers his name

    CNN anchor Zain Asher went viral on Twitter when she butchered a number of African NBA stars' names, including a hilarious twist on the pronunciation of Pascal Siakam.

  • LIV Golf gets another setback in court fight with PGA Tour

    A federal judge has ruled the PGA Tour can add Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as defendants in its countersuit in the ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman was the second setback in the last week for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which has accused the PGA Tour of monopolistic actions as the rival league gets started.

  • Tommy Fury quiet on Jake Paul’s double-or-nothing offer before father John accepts

    After two failed bids to make the bout, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are due to box each other in Saudi Arabia on Sunday

  • Chuck Liddell reveals who his favorite fight was against

    MMA legend, UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite fight in an interview with Paddy Pimbett on Chattin Pony Podcast. Liddell had a 30-fight career spanning 20 years. In his prime, he was considered one of, if not the post dangerous fighter on the UFC roster. He defended the 205-pound championship four times and holds wins over Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem, Wanderlei Silva, Tito Oritz, among others. One of those fights rises ab

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats deal veteran quarterback Dane Evans to B.C. Lions

    Dane Evans's CFL career will continue on the West Coast. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded Evans to the B.C. Lions on Thursday for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Evans was the Ticats' starter for their two Grey Cup losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021). The move comes just over a year after Hamilton opted to commit to Evans as their starter — signing a two-year deal — and allow Jeremiah Masoli to join the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent. But the Ticats (8-10) finished third

  • Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again

    Hamilton is gearing up for his 17th season in F1 and his 11th with Mercedes.

  • Guti warns Mbappe to have 'head down' if he joins Real Madrid

    He is already a superstar of football, but Kylian Mbappe would need to bring modesty with him if he ever joins Real Madrid, says Guti.

  • Swiatek to meet Gauff in semi-finals, Sabalenka's unbeaten streak ends in Dubai

    Coco Gauff set up an exciting semi-final encounter with Iga Swiatek, while Aryna Sabalenka missed the chance to make it 14 straight wins.

  • PGA Tour holding last Honda Classic as a new sponsor awaits

    Someone will be getting a big check this week at the Honda Classic. It’s expected that there will be a tournament at PGA National in 2024 and beyond, but this weekend will mark the last time someone wins the Honda. The automaker’s 42-year sponsorship — the longest-running continuous deal on the PGA Tour — ends with this event, and potential successors will be in Palm Beach Gardens to decide if they want to buy the naming rights.

  • Predators' Ryan Johansen out 12 weeks after being cut by skate

    Ryan Johansen needs the Predators to make a deep playoff run in order to play another game this season.

  • 2023 starting pitcher rankings: Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer give Mets two of the top 10

    The National League dominates the top-end starters, but the American League seems to have greater overall depth entering the new season.