Golden Knights take losing streak into matchup with the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (3-1-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3-2-1, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights enter a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings after losing three games in a row.

Vegas is 3-2-1 overall with a 1-0-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have a +three scoring differential, with 23 total goals scored and 20 given up.

Los Angeles has a 1-0-0 record in Pacific Division games and a 3-1-2 record overall. The Kings have scored 21 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank eighth in the league.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has two goals and seven assists for the Golden Knights. Brendan Brisson has over the last 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has scored three goals with five assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 1.3 penalties and 2.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Kings: 3-1-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press