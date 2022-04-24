Golden Knights host the Sharks following overtime win

San Jose Sharks (31-35-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-5, fourth in the Pacific)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -339, Sharks +264; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit Vegas after the Golden Knights took down Washington 4-3 in overtime.

The Golden Knights are 16-7-2 against Pacific teams. Vegas leads the Western Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Mark Stone averaging 0.6.

The Sharks are 16-23-7 in Western Conference play. San Jose averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 114 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 1, Vegas won 3-1. Reilly Smith totaled two goals for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 64 points, scoring 29 goals and collecting 35 assists. Shea Theodore has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Alexander "Sasha" Chmelevski leads the Sharks with a plus-one in 16 games this season. Timo Meier has 8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-4-4, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (lower body).

Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (lower-body), Erik Karlsson: day to day (undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: out (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press