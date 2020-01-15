Golden Knights fire head coach Gerard Gallant

The Vegas Golden Knights have parted ways with Gerard Gallant and hired ex-Sharks coach Peter DeBoer. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

In a shocking, seemingly out-of-nowhere move, the Vegas Golden Knights have fired head coach Gerard Gallant, according to multiple reports.

#VGK announce coach Gerard Gallant has been fired, replaced by Peter DeBoer. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 15, 2020

Vegas has hired former Sharks and Devils head coach Peter DeBoer, who was let go by San Jose earlier this season, to take over behind the bench.

The Golden Knights have dropped four straight contests and currently sit fourth place in the Pacific, but are tied for the final wild card spot and are just three points behind Arizona for first in the division.

More to come.

