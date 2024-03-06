Golden Knights bring losing streak into game against the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (40-17-7, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (33-22-7, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights come into a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks after losing three straight games.

Vegas is 33-22-7 overall and 11-5-2 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have gone 29-7-5 in games they score at least three goals.

Vancouver is 40-17-7 overall and 11-6-0 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have committed 247 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Golden Knights won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 32 goals and 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has 12 goals and 61 assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has scored eight goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 2-7-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Tobias Bjornfot: out (undisclosed), Mark Stone: out (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (upper body), William Carrier: out (upper body), Brett Howden: out (upper-body).

Canucks: Dakota Joshua: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press