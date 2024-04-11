Golden Knights bring losing streak into matchup with the Wild

Minnesota Wild (37-31-10, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights aim to end their three-game slide when they play the Minnesota Wild.

Vegas is 42-28-8 overall and 24-11-2 at home. The Golden Knights have a +15 scoring differential, with 248 total goals scored and 233 allowed.

Minnesota has a 37-31-10 record overall and a 17-17-4 record in road games. The Wild have a 9-9-7 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Friday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won 2-1 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Karlsson has 27 goals and 29 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 11 goals and 51 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Nicolas Roy: day to day (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (illness), Mark Stone: out (upper body), William Carrier: out (upper-body), Chandler Stephenson: day to day (personal).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: out for season (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press