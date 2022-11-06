Golden Knights beat Canadiens 6-4 for 7th straight win

  • Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen stops Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/12

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen stops Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen gives up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/12

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen gives up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/12

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/12

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen watch the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/12

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen watch the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle (21) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/12

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle (21) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen stops Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/12

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen stops Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with Mark Stone after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/12

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with Mark Stone after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Montreal Canadiens' Sean Monahan (91) moves in on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill as Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    9/12

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens' Sean Monahan (91) moves in on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill as Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle (21) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    10/12

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle (21) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    11/12

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen watches as Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Canadiens' Jake Evans vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    12/12

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen watches as Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Canadiens' Jake Evans vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen stops Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen gives up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen watch the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle (21) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen stops Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with Mark Stone after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Sean Monahan (91) moves in on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill as Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle (21) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen watches as Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Canadiens' Jake Evans vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
·2 min read

MONTREAL (AP) — Reilly Smith scored two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Saturday night for their seventh straight win.

Jonathan Marchessault and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Hague and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won 11 of 13 to open the season. Adin Hill had 27 saves to improve to 5-0-0.

Nick Suzuki had two goals, and Cole Caufield and Juraj Slakovsky also scored for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach had three assists and Kaiden Guhle added two. Jake Allen finished with 36 saves.

With the score tied 2-2 early in the third period and Vegas on a power play, Allen mishandled a shot from Phil Kessel with his glove and Smith pounced on the puck for his second of the night and fifth of the season.

The Golden Knights then pulled away with two goals in a 21-second span. Kolesar deflected a shot from the point to grab his second of the season and then assisted on Roy’s third to give Vegas a 5-2 lead.

Suzuki got his second of the night and eight of the season when he stunned Hill with a shot from the left faceoff circle just past the midpoint of the period to pull Montreal within two.

However, Marchessault scored on a one-timer off a pass from Jack Eichel for his sixth to make it 6-3 with 6:44 remaining.

Slafkovsky closed the seven-goal third period a little more than two minutes later.

Montreal matched Vegas’s level in the first period but served up an easy scoring chance for the Golden Knights when defenseman Joel Edmundsson's clearing attempt went straight to Hague in the high slot and he quickly beat Allen with 6:35 left.

The Canadiens tied it just 51 seconds later when Caufield fired one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Dach past Hill for his eighth.

Smith scored on a 2-on-1 with William Karlsson at 2:24 of the second to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead.

Suzuki tied it again 56 seconds into the third when he converted on a give-and-go with Dach.

MARCHESSAULT'S MILESTONE

Marchessault's assist on Smith’s first goal gave him his 300th point with the Golden Knights, becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the mark.

UP NEXT

The Canadiens will head to Michigan to take on the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday. The Golden Knights will continue on their five-game road trip by paying a visit to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Vegas: At Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Montreal: At Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kaken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year. G

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Canadian goalie Maxime Crépeau carted off with scary injury in MLS Cup

    Maxime Crépeau was expected to serve as Canada’s second keeper at the World Cup later this month.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right circle off a pass from Kucherov with 4:55 to play. Kucherov extended his goal streak to six games with 58 seconds remaining. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (13 assists, 19 points). It’s his sixth career streak of 10 or mor

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • QB Rourke ready as Lions prepare to host Stampeders in western semifinal

    VANCOUVER — David Menard is one of the few remaining B.C. Lions who knows what it's like to suit up for a playoff game in Vancouver. It's been six years since the Lions faced the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal at B.C. Place, but the matchup has stayed with the veteran defensive lineman. "I remember it was a really, really tough game," Menard said. "It was a physical game and it took everything that we had at the moment. "But the feeling after, though, it was amazing, winnin

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.