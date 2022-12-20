Golden Knights aim to end home skid in game against the Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes (10-15-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-1, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Arizona Coyotes looking to end a three-game home losing streak.

Vegas is 22-10-1 overall and 8-9-0 in home games. The Golden Knights have a 13-5-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Arizona is 6-12-3 on the road and 10-15-4 overall. The Coyotes are 9-3-2 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Golden Knights won 4-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 13 goals with 16 assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Lawson Crouse has 13 goals and three assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Coyotes: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Paul Cotter: day to day (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle), Jack Eichel: out (lower-body).

Coyotes: Liam O'Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press