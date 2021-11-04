Reports: Golden Knights acquire superstar Jack Eichel from Sabres

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
Jack Eichel has finally been traded out of Buffalo. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jack Eichel has finally been traded out of Buffalo. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights pushed the ball from the one-yard line into the end zone.

Per multiple reports, Vegas completed a deal for disgruntled Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel early Thursday morning, with Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and multiple draft picks also involved in the deal.

More to come...

