Reports: Golden Knights acquire superstar Jack Eichel from Sabres

Jack Eichel has finally been traded out of Buffalo. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights pushed the ball from the one-yard line into the end zone.

Per multiple reports, Vegas completed a deal for disgruntled Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel early Thursday morning, with Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and multiple draft picks also involved in the deal.

Jack Eichel has been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, multiple sources confirm. (TSN + Sportsnet were on it first)



The deal was in fact on the one yard line this week.



The return for Buffalo is Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, 2022 1st rounder, 2023 3rd rounder, per sources. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) November 4, 2021

