Golden Goose Introduces Sunglasses

Golden Goose, which built its success on the Superstar sneakers available in about 400 iterations and has since expanded to offer ready-to-wear and accessories, is dropping its first sunglasses collection this week.

Manufactured by an artisanal workshop based in the Veneto region, the range includes a Panthos frame; a 1970s genderless style, also available in a version with teardrops crystals; a rectangular acetate model, as well as two metal frames, an aviator and cat-eye style.

They retail between 195 and 320 euros. Each frame comes with an engraved message on the stems’ inside face reading “Forever. For You.”

Golden Goose’s eyewear campaign. - Credit: Courtesy of Golden Goose

Courtesy of Golden Goose

