Golden Globes: West Side Story and The Power of the Dog win at subdued event

·8 min read
Steven Spielberg alongside West Side Story stars Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler at this week&#39;s premiere in New York
Steven Spielberg alongside West Side Story stars Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler at the premiere in New York last year

West Side Story and The Power of the Dog were the big winners at a subdued Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday.

This year's event was dramatically pared down - it took place without any celebrities in attendance and the ceremony was not even televised.

The muted nature of this year's event follows allegations of corruption and a lack of diversity in its voting body.

As a result, the low-key 2022 ceremony took place in Los Angeles without a red carpet or official press access.

Scroll down for ceremony pictures, the big winners, and more on the Oscars race.

The normally star-studded and joke-filled event was replaced by periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts.

British winners included Kate Winslet, who won best actress in a limited series for Mare of Easttown, and Andrew Garfield, who was named best actor in a musical or comedy for Tick Tick... Boom!

Who were the big winners?

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog
Benedict Cumberbatch plays a menacing cowboy in The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic 1961 movie West Wide Story won best musical or comedy film, while two of its stars, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose, received acting prizes.

Although neither were there in person, both actresses thanked the Globes for their wins on Twitter while acknowledging the controversy surrounding the HFPA.

"There is still work to be done, but when you've worked so hard on a project - infused with blood, sweat, tears and love - having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you," tweeted DeBose.

Zegler added: "I got cast as Maria in West Side Story on 9 January 2019. And i just won a Golden Globe for that same performance, on 9 January 2022. Life is very strange."

The Power Of The Dog was named best drama film, with Jane Campion awarded best director and Kodi Smit-McPhee best supporting drama actor.

The Australian stars alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst as a timid young man who forms a complicated bond with a gritty cowboy following an initially hostile relationship.

Rachel Zegler in West Side Story
West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was named best actress in a musical or comedy

Cumberbatch was nominated for best drama actor for his role in the film but lost out to Will Smith, who won for his performance in King Richard.

Smith plays Richard Williams in the film, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, and follows the determined dad as he grooms his daughters to become world champions.

Best drama actress went to Nicole Kidman for her portrayal of TV legend Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos, marking her fifth Globe win.

The film, in which Kidman stars alongside Javier Bardem, follows a week of production for the American sitcom I Love Lucy.

"Thank you for the acknowledgement!" Kidman posted on her Instagram story. "Lucille, this is for you and all the other incredible women nominated."

Kate Winslet wins at the Golden Globe Awards
Kate Winslet was among the British winners at the ceremony, for her performance in Mare of Easttown

Succession was the big winner in the TV categories at the low-key event, taking home three prizes including best drama series.

The programme follows the power struggle within the Roy family, headed by media mogul Logan Roy, who is played by British actor Brian Cox.

Cast members Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook were both individually recognised for their performances, winning best TV drama actor and best supporting actress respectively.

This year's Globes also saw one ground-breaking victory, with Michaela Jae Rodriguez becoming the first transgender actress to win, for her performance in Pose.

The star, also known as MJ Rodriguez, said: "OMG! Wow!... Thank you, this is going to open the door for many more talented individuals."

What happened at the ceremony?

HFPA Grantee and IndieCollect president Sandra Schulberg presents the prize for best drama actress
HFPA Grantee and IndieCollect president Sandra Schulberg presented the prize for best drama actress

The controversy surrounding the HFPA resulted in a muted event, which was not even televised.

The absence of famous attendees and even an online live-stream of the ceremony meant no emotional or memorable acceptance speeches could be made.

However, some stars did make appearances virtually, while many industry figures, such as production company bosses, were invited to speak or present categories in person.

US actor Arnold Schwarzenegger at the Golden Globe Awards
US actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was among the few stars who spoke at the ceremony, via video link
The HFPA&#39;s chief diversity officer Neil Phillips and IllumiNative&#39;s Bird Runningwater also spoke at the ceremony
The HFPA's chief diversity officer Neil Phillips and IllumiNative's Bird Runningwater also spoke at the ceremony
Hola Mexico Film Festival director Diana Luna presents the Best Actress in a TV Drama Series Award
Hola Mexico Film Festival director Diana Luna presented the award for best TV drama actress
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis speaks at the Golden Globes
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis also spoke virtually at the muted event
Cyrus Roberts at the Golden Globe Awards
Cyrus Roberts performed poetry on stage to the limited audience

The Globes are traditionally billed as Tinseltown's biggest party, and in previous years the event has been watched by TV audiences of millions, often prompting frenzied debate and memes on social media.

What's the HFPA controversy?

Golden Globe trophies
Golden Globe trophies

The Globes are usually closely followed for the immediate box office boost and Oscar momentum that a win can provide, but this year those were hugely overshadowed by a long-brewing row over ethical lapses by the organisers.

The decision to make the awards a private event was announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisation that presents the awards, last week.

The HFPA was criticised last year after it emerged that the group accepted inappropriate gifts and other benefits from the companies behind some of the nominees.

An exposé in the Los Angeles Times also found it had no black members, prompting the association to announce it would overhaul its practises and diversify its membership.

The broadcast of the 2022 award ceremony was also dropped by US network NBC.

During Sunday's event Neil Phillips, the HFPA's chief of diversity, said the event was in a "necessary phase of progress".

'Hollywood's doghouse'

By Steven McIntosh, entertainment reporter

Squid Game star O Yeong-su wins best supporting actor in a limited series
Squid Game star O Yeong-su was named best supporting actor in a limited series

Normally, the Golden Globes are the most entertaining awards ceremony of the year. The A-list nominees, still on a high from their Christmas breaks, are usually in a good mood and can have a bit more fun than they would at the much more formal and consequential Oscars the following month.

There's often an acerbic host such as Ricky Gervais or Tina Fey and Amy Poehler also on hand to poke fun at the stars in attendance, much to the delight of viewers at home who find many of these awards ceremonies elitist and pretentious.

But the Globes are in Hollywood's doghouse for a year while they sort themselves out, following allegations of corruption and a lack of diversity within their voting body.

As a result, actors, film studios and PR teams broadly agreed not to take part this year, and that was before the Globes officially decided not to invite anyone anyway.

The lack of a telecast means the Globes are of significantly reduced importance in the wider awards season. So, in what is effectively a fallow year, what did the behind-closed-doors Golden Globes tell us about the 2022 awards race?

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, a remake which was considered a towering cinematic achievement, under-performed at the box office when it was released in December.

The movie's wins at the Globes, however, prove that it still has significant traction with voters ahead of the Academy Award nominations in February.

Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, a much quieter and subtle film than many other best picture contenders, has emerged as a dark horse (or dog), and won three Globes on Sunday. Don't bet against it taking home the top prize at the Oscars.

The best picture race this year is currently considered a three-way battle between these two films and Kenneth Branagh's magnificent Belfast, which won best screenplay at Sunday's Globes.

In the acting races, Will Smith cemented his status as the favourite to win best actor with his Globe win for King Richard. He has never won an Oscar, despite being nominated twice, but it looks highly that could change this year.

However, in a best actress race that has seen awards watchers widely predict a victory for Kristen Stewart for her performance as Princess Diana, the Globes instead opted for Nicole Kidman's portrayal as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. Could that signal an Oscars upset?

The Globes have a mixed history when it comes to predicting the Academy Award winners, but this does give us an indication of which films have gone down well in voting groups. Let's see if the Oscars follow suit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • 3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven. Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive. Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu test

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins LA Kings as senior advisor

    LOS ANGELES — Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday. "Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Rob Blake, the Kings general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.” Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28. The Canadiens were a woeful 6-15-2 at the time.

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • How Fred VanVleet is leading the Raptors through an underdog season

    VanVleet has quietly buoyed the Raptors throughout a season that has been defined by injuries, absences, and scheduled losses.

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Toronto FC quest to sign Lorenzo Insigne started with a simple list

    TORONTO — Sometimes it pays making a list. In announcing the signing of Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC president Bill Manning said the hunt to acquire the Napoli captain started last summer out of concern at the struggling MLS club's direction. Knowing team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment had a board meeting in September and having seen the local interest in Italy's run to the European championship, he started researching possible player targets. "I actually went to th

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r